Jokic passes Johnson to go third on triple-doubles list - Capital Sports
Basketball

Jokic passes Johnson to go third on triple-doubles list

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Dec 6 – Nikola Jokic passed NBA legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson on the all-time list for triple-doubles, but could not prevent the Denver Nuggets being beaten by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jokic now has 139 triple-doubles, the third-most in the league’s history – behind just Oscar Robertson (181) and Russell Westbrook (200).

A triple-double is when a player registers double digits in three out of the five statistical categories – Jokic scored 27 points with 20 rebounds and 11 assists.

“It’s something that you’re probably going to look at after you finish your career,” Jokic said.

“Right now, you don’t even think about it. But it’s a great thing. It’s really nice.”

Despite Jokic’s ninth triple-double of the season, the Nuggets – the 2023 NBA champions – came up short in Cleveland, losing 126-114.

Donovan Mitchell starred for the hosts, scoring 28 points as the Eastern Conference leaders recorded a season-high 22 three-pointers.

“It took everybody,” Mitchell said. “Jokic is MVP for a reason, he makes that team phenomenal.”

Serb Jokic was named as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a third time in 2023.

The defeat leaves the Nuggets eighth in the Western Conference, having lost 11 of their 20 matches.

“I love Nikola, I really do, and I’m fortunate to coach him and he’s one of the best to ever do it,” head coach Michael Malone said.

“But I’m just so much more concerned about my team right now.”

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic moved up to joint-seventh on the all-time triple-double list, scoring 21 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards 137-101.

It was Doncic’s 78th triple-double and puts the Slovenian level with Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden.

