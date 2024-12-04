In Photos: How Unbeaten Nairobi City Thunder Stamped Authority in BAL Elite16 East Division - Capital Sports
Nairobi City Thunder Garang Diing confirm a basket against Uganda's City Oilers during the Elite 16 BAL East Division. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Basketball

In Photos: How Unbeaten Nairobi City Thunder Stamped Authority in BAL Elite16 East Division

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – With the men’s league basketball champions Nairobi City Thunder still in the celebratory mood after writing history as the first Kenyan team to qualify for the prestigious continental tournament Basketball Africa League (BAL), Capital Sport unfolds how it went down in pictures.

Nairobi City Thunder player Garang Diing enjoys a basket. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Nairobi City Tunder player Ater Majok confirm a basket against Uganda City Oilers. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Nairobi City thunder star player Tylor Ongwae gestures after maximum points. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Nairobi City Thunder players celebrating after sealing BAL slot. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Umpire Manuel David feels the heat between Nairobi City Thunder against Uganda City Oilers. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Umpire Manuel David gestures on court between Thunder against City Oilers. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Umpire Gaga Didier take control of Thunder against City Oilers. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Nairobi City Thunder player Uche Iroegbu leave Uganda City Oilers chasing his shadow. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Nairobi City Thunder Uche Iroegbu show plan. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Nairobi City Thunder Ater Majok reacts during play against City Oilers. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
It was tough: coaches by Brad Ibs plan attack against City Oilers. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Nairobi City Thunder star Ariel Okall goes for Maximum points against Uganda City Oilers. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Nairobi City Thunder Coach Bradley Ibs follows their match against Uganda City Oilers. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Nairobi City Thunder Coach Bradley Thomas Ibs feels the heat of Uganda City Oilers. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Ken Wachira celebrates his three points against Kriol Stars. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Urunani fans at Nyayo Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

