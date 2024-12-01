Shujaa make light work of Ireland to qualify for ninth place playoff final at World Rugby 7s Series - Capital Sports
Shujaa in action at Dubai World Rugby 7s Series. PHOTO/JONATHAN BILASO

Rugby

Shujaa make light work of Ireland to qualify for ninth place playoff final at World Rugby 7s Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 1 – The national men’s rugby 7s team brushed aside Ireland 21-7 to reach the final of the ninth place playoffs at the opening leg of the World Rugby 7s Series in Dubai on Sunday morning.

Kevin Wekesa got Shujaa going with the first try immediately from kickoff, Nygel Amaitsa adding the extras for a healthy start for coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges.

The Irish replied a minute later through Jordan Cornroy as Ed Kelly converted successfully between the posts to level the scores.

Dennis Abukuse restored Kenya’s advantage at the cusp of halftime, Amaitsa stepping up once again to convert successfully.

Both teams came back at each re-energised in the second half, going at it hammer and tongs.

However, it was the Africans who had the last laugh as Ben Salem scored his second try of the tournament in the 12th minute.

Amaitsa then completed his hattrick of conversions to cement victory for Shujaa and help wipe the memories of a painful 31-14 loss in their final Pool A encounter against Australia on Saturday night.

Shujaa will now face Uruguay in the ninth-place playoff final on Sunday evening.

The South Americans beat the United States 15-12 in the other semi-final earlier in the day.

