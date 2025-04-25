Cameroon dim Junior Starlets hope for second World Cup ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 25, 2025 – Junior Starlets bid for a second consecutive World Cup appearance billowed in smoke following a 3-1 loss to Cameroon in the second leg of the final round of qualifiers in Yaounde on Friday night.

The national under 17 girls’ team came into the tie with a mountain to climb, having lost by a solitary goal in the first leg of the match in Nairobi, five days ago.

Despite a lively start, it was the Baby Lionesses who drew first blood through Beatrice Avana in the seventh minute.

The forward’s shot was poorly handled by Starlets’ keeper Velma Nabwire, the ball tamely squeezing past her into the bottom right corner.

Mildred Cheche’s charges recollected themselves and laid siege on their opponents’ defence.

Joan Ogola missed a glorious chance to equalise following a blunder by Cameroonian keeper Jessica Mabou, shooting tamely when she only had the custodian to beat.

Ogola then missed another chance at the tailend of the first half, shooting wide after sneaking into space on the left flank.

Kenya Police Bullets defender Elizabeth Ochaka then drew Starlets level in the 51st minute from the penalty spot after a Cameroonian defender handled in the box.

However, they were only level for six minutes before the West Africans went ahead, once again, via Tazanou Ange who connected well with Avana’s cross from the right to volley into the net.

The goal seemed to have punctured Kenya’s momentum and morale to continue fighting.

Tiwa Melong’, who scored the lone goal in the first leg at Nyayo Stadium, then drove the final nail into the coffin with a penalty in the last 15 minutes.