Mihic storms off in protest as Gor drop points against Sofapaka

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 19, 2025 – Douglas Kibet scored a last-minute leveller as Sofapaka held Gor Mahia to a 1-1 draw at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions came into the fixture with a glorious chance to ascend to the top of the log after leaders Kenya Police had slipped up with a 1-0 loss to Ulinzi Stars on Friday.

However, the game was soured by ugly scenes in which head coach Sinisa Mihic stormed out of the stadium in protest.

The Croatian was serving a touchline ban following his sending off against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), a fortnight ago.

Videos circulating on social media depict Mihic embroiled in a heated argument with stewards as well as police officers before storming out of the stadium. Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno issues instructions during their tie against Sofapaka. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The sideline antics notwithstanding, K’Ogalo took the lead in the 68th minute from Joshua Onyango’s header off Austin Odhiambo’s free-kick from the right flank.

It was a just reward for the 21-time league champions who had seen Benson Omalla’s goal disallowed for offside.

However, the Green Army’s celebrations were cut short in the dying seconds of the game as Kibet notched the equaliser from close range. Gor Mahia’s Benson Omalla reacts after his goal was disallowed. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Credit goes to wing wizard Edward Omondi who dribbled past two defenders on the right flank before squaring the ball to his teammate who converted past Gad Matthews in K’Ogalo goal.

Speaking after the match, Sofapaka boss Ezekiel Akwana was delighted with the point, considering the pedigree of their opponents.

Sofapaka’s Levin Odhiambo battles for the ball with Sofapaka’s Charles Junior. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“We knew that pedigree of Gor Mahia and so we had to match them tactically. We had to tweak our playing style according to how the game kept changing,” Akwana said.

With the draw, Gor remain third with 47 points from 26 points — two behind Police who have played a game more.

Second-placed Tusker — who boast 48 points — can reclaim control of the league when they host Nairobi City Stars at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.