100 Golfers to Grace KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Burundi

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 25, 2025 – The 18-hole Bujumbura Golf Club will play host to the KCB East Africa Golf Tour on April 26, 2025 as 100 top amateur golfers from around the region clash at the lush course.

Players will be fighting for the top prizes and a chance to represent Bujumbura

Golf Club at the tour’s grand finale scheduled for December.

The top two teams from Saturday’s action will automatically qualify for the much-awaited event.

“For the third year running, Bujumbura Golf Club is part of the KCB East Africa

Golf Tour, a tournament that has played a pivotal role in fostering inclusivity,

strengthening regional integration and elevating the game of golf. We welcome

all players from the East African region to participate in this tournament that will

be highly competitive,” said Bujumbura Golf Club Captain Benjamin Huynen.

During the third leg of the series, Brian Omondi, Mike Mwenda, Ndegwa Thuku,

Bernard Mureithi, Grace Ngamau, Lawrence Ngamau, Margaret Waweru, and

Jackson Waweru booked their slots at the grand finale after their stellar performance at the Thika Sports Club.

Speaking ahead of the regional tourney, KCB Group Director Marketing and

Communications Rosalind Gichuru said:

“KCB has been at the forefront of championing the growth of golf. This is why over the years, we have invested millions of shillings in support of different tournaments and competitions. Our objective is to democratize the sport and to give everyone an opportunity to play golf.”

This year’s editition will see the overall winners bag KShs. 1 million towards a

sustainability initiative at their home club.

On top of that, they will be fully sponsored by KCB to compete at a prestigious golf tournament. As part of the Bank’s environmental conservation efforts through the golf series, over 1000 trees will be planted across the various courses the series will grace in line with the government’s robust aim of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.