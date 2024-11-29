2025 WRC Safari Rally to feature 12 spectator zones as Flag-Off moved from KICC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Organisers of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya have introduced two new stages and gone the extra mile to enhance spectator experience for the 2025 edition of the fabled event slated to be held March 20-23.

The two new stages will be centered on Camp Moran and Morendat Farm in Naivasha with organisers also announcing a new location for shakedown in Sleeping Warrior relocating from the traditional Loldia stage.

Event Director Norris Ongalo revealed that the organisation of the event has identified 12 designated spectator viewing points where fans will enjoy event proceedings throughout the weekend. Event Director Norris Ongalo making a presentation during the WRC Safari Rally breakfast meeting with corporate partners

Ongalo also announced the inclusion of the corporate village where spectators will follow rally action on location as well as live on the stages.

“One of the changes we have made this year is that we have increased the number of spectator areas where they can get closer to the drivers. And thirdly, we have introduced a rally village where fans will have a full experience of the cars passing through the stages as well as screen the event as it unfolds,” Ongalo said while making a presentation to the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Kipchumba Murkomen, Sports Principle Secretary during a breakfast meeting with corporate partners.

Ongalo added that the inclusion of the rally village is the game changer in the event. The star venue of the event has also been moved from KICC to City Hall Way where the event was started in the golden years.

“At the end of the prize giving the spectators will be close to the prize giving areas. What we want to see when the drivers are being awarded the backdrop is Kenya and the people. Unlike previous years when spectators were restricted to access KICC instead of having the flag off at the KICC we have it on the road outside City Hall way,” Ongalo stated.

Ongalo added that KICC will retain the perc ferme so that the event does not lose its iconic feature of safari.

–Spectator Areas–

KMSF Chairman Maina Mutiri making remarks during the WRC Safari Rally breakfast meeting with corporate partners

Of the 12 spectator zones, Nairobi features two spectator areas at flag off area and the Kasarani SSS stage.

The Wednesday of the rally week will feature two spectator areas at the shakedown zone.

The Saturday of the rally has the usual culprits at Sleeping Warrior with two spectator zones set up at Soysambu and another two at Elementeita.

The closing day on Sunday has Leleshwa (Morindat) which is a new stage and that’s where the rally village will be situated.

Morendat is situated 6km from Naivasha town with Hells Gate also back on Sunday’s itinerary.

The event, attended by key sponsors and partners, was led by the Chairperson of the Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) Maina Muturi.

Industry stakeholders, corporate partners, and government officials gathered to explore exciting opportunities for the 2025 edition of the WRC Safari Rally, building on the success of previous years.

WRC Safari Rally CEO, Charles Gacheru, highlighted the key achievements of the 2024 event, including Kenya’s status as the most viewed rally on the WRC calendar.

He praised the rally’s technical execution, with all stages starting on time and smooth road conditions throughout the event. The media’s professionalism and well-organized refueling areas were also commended.

Principal Secretary Peter Tum expressed pride in the preparations for 2025 and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the event’s continued success.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Kipchumba Murkomen emphasized the business and tax rebate opportunities for corporate partners and thanked long-time supporters, including KCB Bank, CFAO, Kenya Airways, and Safaricom.

He encouraged Kenyan businesses to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the rally.

The WRC Safari Rally continues to play a vital role in boosting tourism, business, and Kenya’s standing in the global motorsport arena.