Kenya Lionesses TM Oyuayo among 15 selected for Women in Sports Leadership Training Program - Capital Sports
Camilyne Oyuayo. Photo/COUTESY

Rugby

Kenya Lionesses TM Oyuayo among 15 selected for Women in Sports Leadership Training Program

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – Kenya women’s sevens Team Manager Camilyne Oyuayo is one of the 15 selected for a leadership and governance training program run by Moving The Goalposts (MTG) and Sports Connect Africa.

The program dubbed She Drives Sport”will run for six months where participants will undergo comprehensive women leadership training, benefiting from mentorship opportunities and engage in advocacy efforts aimed at amplifying their voices in the sports industry.

The first cohort concluded its opening two-day session Wednesday in an event attended by Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida who is a product of the MTG.

Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida launching the initiative.

Oyuayo, a former Kenya Lionesses player, welcomed the initiative, noting that it will help the women advance their skills.

“I target to raise a generation of women leaders in rugby who will make sure there is proper representation in the sport even when we the older generation transit from leadership,” Oyuayo said.

Other cohort member and the youngest participant of the program is Gloria Mariwa, a football Teens Advisor.

“When I received confirmation to my application, I was pleasantly surprised how at my young age of 18 years I made the cut,” she said.

From L-R Cynthia Mumbo, Esse Akida and Dorcas Amakobe during the launch

This initiative is dedicated to empowering women in sports by fostering leadership, promoting inclusivity and creating pathways for personal and professional growth.

Out of an impressive 41 applications, 15 outstanding women were eligible thus selected for the first cohort of this transformative program.

“Our target is that this initiative will ignite the passion and potential of women across the sports landscape. By empowering women to lead, we’re not only shaping the future of sports but also inspiring a generation of change-makers,” said Dorcas Amakobe, CEO of Moving The Goalposts.

We believe that sports has the power to transform lives. She Drives Sports will provide women with the tools and resources they need to break down barriers, challenge the status quo and create a more equitable and inclusive sports industry,” Cynthia Mumbo, CEO of Sports Connect Africa said.

She Drives Sports Cohort participants and facilitators

The first cohort has blended women of different ages and sports disciplines including from shooting, rugby, football, boxing, basketball, volleyball among others.

With the support and sponsorship from Women Win and Tides foundations, She Drives Sports is committed to advancing gender equality and celebrating the achievements of women in sports.

