FA investigates referee Coote over booking claims - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The video features comments about Liverpool's game with Burnley in July 2020, which David Coote refereed

English Premiership

FA investigates referee Coote over booking claims

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27 – The Football Association says it is investigating an allegation that referee David Coote discussed giving a yellow card with a fan before a Championship match.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Coote, 42, says he denies the new claims and calls them “false and defamatory allegations”.

The referee is already under investigation by the FA and has been suspended by refereeing body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and European football’s governing body Uefa following separate allegations about his conduct.

A new report in the Sun newspaper on Tuesday claimed Coote exchanged messages with a fan discussing giving a yellow card before and after a game between Leeds and West Brom in 2019.

The exchange refers to a booking Leeds defender Ezgjan Alioski received in the match from Coote. There is no suggestion of any financial gain by Coote and the booking is regarded as entirely correct.

The contents of the report have not been verified by the BBC.

“I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations,” Coote said in a statement.

“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”

Coote is one of the Premier League’s most experienced officials and has been refereeing matches in the top flight since 2018.

The FA told the BBC: “These are very serious allegations and we are investigating as a matter of urgency.”

The PGMOL said it takes a “zero-tolerance approach” to any breach of its code of conduct.

“The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations,” it added.

“PGMOL Board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that code be proven.

“David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter which will be carried out independently by the FA.”

Leeds said they “are aware of the allegations” and added: “We respect and have full confidence in the FA, EFL and PGMOL regulations and processes. We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Coote was initially suspended by the PGMOL on 11 November pending a full investigation after a video emerged that appears to show him make disparaging remarks about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – the FA started an investigation on 12 November.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On 13 November, the Sun published photos it says were taken during this summer’s European Championship, alleging that they appear to show Coote sniffing a white powder through a rolled up US bank note.

Coote was working at the Euros in his capacity as a match official.

The PGMOL said it was taking those allegations “very seriously” and launched an investigation.

Uefa, European football’s governing body, has also launched its own investigation and suspended Coote.

Neither the pictures nor the video have been verified independently by the BBC.

Last week, the PGMOL said Coote’s welfare is “important to us” as its investigation into his conduct continues.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved