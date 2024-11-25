Murkomen yearns to play for Bunge FC again as EAC Games beckon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 25 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is hopeful competition rules will be changed to allow him compete for Bunge FC at the upcoming East Africa Community (EAC) InterParliamentary Games in Mombasa.

Murkomen reminisced on past editions of the competition, noting the intensity and high emotions in the matches.

“I would also wish for a rule change to allow CSs (cabinet secretaries) to compete as well. This event has always been competitive, emotional and highly charged,” the CS said.

Murkomen was a prominent member of Bunge FC for who he played as a number nine in various competitions, including the legislative games.

The CS noted that his stint as a Bunge FC striker has widened his understanding of the issues bedeviling Kenyan sport and how to resolve them.

“Since the InterParliamentary Games were launched in 2009, it has encouraged legislators and National Assembly staff to embrace sports. The rigorous training and preparations have encouraged players to stay fit,” he said. National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula prepares to serve in a mock volleyball match as nominated senator Veronicah Maina watches on. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

This year’s edition – the 14th of its kind – is set for Mombasa on December 6-18.

Alongside the hosts, other competitors include Somalia, Burundi, East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA), Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Murkomen said the championships are an opportunity for a break from the stresses of leadership.

“Leadership can be stressful and demanding. Sports revitalises the mind and breaks routine,” he said.

Unity in competition

Speaking at the same time, National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula said the underpinning objective of the games is strengthening, deepening and widening integration within EAC.

“While it is good to win trophies through the games, the underpinning issue is friendship and integration. The people of this region have donated their sovereignty to go play on their behalf. We hope you will widen and deepen and strengthen integration through these games,” Wetangula said.

He waxed lyrical of the progress attained in achieving EAC integration and pinpointed the games as pivotal to the success. Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo juggles the ball during the launch of the East Africa Interparliamentary Games at Parliament Buildings. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“The late Jomo Kenyatta, Julius Nyerere and Milton Obote would be so happy to wake up and see how their efforts to unite East Africa are bearing fruit. We must also salute Mzee Moi for bringing together President Museveni of Uganda and President Ali Hassan Mwinyi of Tanzania to restart the community,” the Speaker said.

He added: “I hope these games will fast track integration. It is sad to see people being detained at the borders for claims of trespassing. This is sad yet we have an East African Protocol on Free Movement of People, Goods and Services, which if implemented will avoid all these.”

Chair of Bunge Sports Club, Vincent Kawaya, thanked the secretariat for putting in the hard yards to ensure the successful organisation and eventual hosting of the competition.

“The critical support of the secretariat cannot be understated. We look forward to successfully hosting the 14th edition of these games, which are coming back to Kenya after quite some time,” he said.

The disciplines up for contention include football, volleyball, netball, golf, tug-of-war, athletics, darts and basketball.

President William Ruto is expected to officially open the games on December 7 at the Mbaraki Sports Club.