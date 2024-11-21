Hamilton 'did not want to come back' after Brazil - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lewis Hamilton. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Formula One

Hamilton ‘did not want to come back’ after Brazil

Published

NEW YORK, USA, NOV 21 – Lewis Hamilton says he will “give it absolutely everything” for his final three races with Mercedes despite feeling like walking away after struggling badly in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The seven-time world champion finished 10th in the grand prix and 11th in the sprint race in Interlagos three weeks ago.

Following the main race, he described it as “a disaster of a weekend” on team radio, adding: “If this is the last time I get to perform it was a shame it wasn’t great but [I am] grateful for you.”

The 39-year-old Briton is joining Ferrari next season after 12 years with Mercedes, a period in which he won six of his seven drivers’ championships.

Asked about the Sao Paulo radio message before this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton said: “In the moment, that’s how I felt. I didn’t really want to come back after that weekend but that’s only natural.”

After losing out on the 2021 drivers’ title on the final lap of the season to Max Verstappen, Hamilton did not win a race in the 2022 and 2023 seasons as Mercedes struggled to adapt to new regulations.

The team appeared to have overcome their difficulties when winning three out of four races in the middle of this season, with Hamilton victorious in the British and Belgian Grands Prix.

However, he and team-mate George Russell had a series of accidents in the US Grand Prix last month and Hamilton was unhappy with the handling of his car in Brazil.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Referencing his troubles in Sao Paulo, Hamilton said: “In the heat of the moment, for sure I’d much rather be on the beach and chilling and ‘I don’t need to do this’.”

He added: “It wasn’t a great feeling in that moment but I’m here, I’m standing strong and I’m going to give it absolutely everything for these last few races.

“Nothing can take me down. I’ve got a team that I genuinely still love and even though I’m leaving, I want to give them the best that I can in these next races.

“If they provide a car that wants to stay on track, then hopefully we’ll have a better result.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved