Pulisic stars as United States beat Jamaica in Concacaf Nations League

ST LOUIS, United States, November 19 – The United States beat Jamaica for the second time in four days with a 4-2 victory to advance to the semi-finals of the Concacaf Nations League.

After beating Jamaica 1-0 in the quarter-final first leg in Kingston on Thursday, the Americans made their intentions clear when Timothy Weah struck the post in the fourth minute.

Christian Pulisic soon latched on to Weston McKennie’s cross to put Mauricio Pochettino’s side ahead in St Louis.

The AC Milan attacker appeared to perform the ‘Donald Trump dance’ in celebration, following a trend started by several NFL players and UFC star Jon Jones.

Di’Shon Bernard inadvertently deflected another Pulisic strike past Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake to put the home side two goals up, before Ricardo Pepi put the game beyond Jamaica just before half-time.

Former Everton and Leicester City winger Demarai Gray pulled a goal back for Steve McClaren’s side, who had gone unbeaten in their opening four games under the former England manager.

Three minutes later Weah scored a fourth for the US, bringing down Yunus Musah’s cross inside the penalty area before emphatically striking into the top corner.

Gray pounced on a parry from Matt Turner to reduce the deficit to two, but it wasn’t enough to stop the US advancing to the semi-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

The US, who have won the previous three editions of the competition, will find out their semi-final opponent when the quarter-final ties are completed.

The semi-finals will take place on 20 March 2025 with the final scheduled for 23 March 2025 in Inglewood, California.