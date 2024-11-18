Ball fined for homophobic comment

CHARLOTTE, United States, November 18 – Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $100,000 (£79,000) by the NBA for making an “offensive and derogatory” homophobic comment.
The 23-year-old made the remark in a courtside interview after the 115-114 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
He was discussing his team’s defensive strategy on the final play of the game, when the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a last-gap two-point effort.
“I really didn’t mean anything and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate,” Ball said after scoring 31 points in Sunday’s 128-114 defeat at the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The fine was the maximum the NBA could hand out under current guidelines.
It also fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $35,000 (£28,000) for making an obscene gesture towards fans during Friday’s 130-126 overtime win at the Sacremento Kings.
Edwards was fined $40,000 in 2022 for using homophobic language on Instagram.
In 2021 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 for using homophobic and misogynistic language in private messages that were then released publicly.