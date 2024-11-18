Ball fined for homophobic comment - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball. PHOTO/NBA CENTRAL X

Basketball

Ball fined for homophobic comment

Published

CHARLOTTE, United States, November 18 – Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $100,000 (£79,000) by the NBA for making an “offensive and derogatory” homophobic comment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 23-year-old made the remark in a courtside interview after the 115-114 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

He was discussing his team’s defensive strategy on the final play of the game, when the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a last-gap two-point effort.

“I really didn’t mean anything and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate,” Ball said after scoring 31 points in Sunday’s 128-114 defeat at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The fine was the maximum the NBA could hand out under current guidelines.

It also fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $35,000 (£28,000) for making an obscene gesture towards fans during Friday’s 130-126 overtime win at the Sacremento Kings.

Edwards was fined $40,000 in 2022 for using homophobic language on Instagram.

In 2021 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 for using homophobic and misogynistic language in private messages that were then released publicly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved