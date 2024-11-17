Afande Please! Merciless Bullets thrash WADADIA in FKF Women’s Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 17 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League champions Police Bullets continued their ruthless start to the 2024/25 season with a 6-0 thrashing of WADADIA at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

The law enforcers opened the floodgates in the 18th minute courtesy of Diana Wacera before Lydia Waganda made it 2-0, nine minutes later.

The home side were barely holding on to dear life and could have been three behind had Jane Hato’s shot not hit the upright.

Nonetheless, it was always a case of when – and not if – WADADIA would fall to another shot from the Bullets.

Substitute Emily Morang’a widened the deficit in the 58th minute before top markswoman Rebecca Okwaro put her name on the scoresheet with the fourth – four minutes later.

Okwaro then got her second in the 74th minute, having toyed with their opponents for majority of the half.

National under 17 team captain Elizabeth Ochaka put the icing on the cake with the sixth in the 80th minute to earn Bullets their biggest win of the new season thus far.

Thriller in Bungoma

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the National Polytechnic in Bungoma, Bungoma Queens and Ulinzi Starlets played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Winrose Wanyama and Caroline Khaemba got the goals for the home side as Sophie Adhiambo and Joy Kinglady responded in kind for the soldiers.

Meanwhile, three-time league champions Vihiga Queens were held to a barren draw by Bunyore Starlets at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.