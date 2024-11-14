Paul tries to goad Tyson at baffling news conference

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEXAS, United States, November 14 – Mike Tyson spoke just a few words, Jake Paul made crude references and Briton Tony Bellew was escorted out of the arena by security at a baffling news conference in Texas.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, 58, will face YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul, 27, at Dallas’ AT&T Stadium on Friday.

Tyson has not fought as a professional in 19 years and appeared disinterested as Paul dominated the microphone.

Paul tried to goad Tyson by asking him about comments made in a documentary where the former champion described himself as “natural born killer”.

Tyson refused to play ball. “That’s what I said,” he replied.

Perhaps the most bizarre moment at Wednesday’s event at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving came when Liverpool’s Bellew inaudibly shouted into a microphone – which he had brought along – from the press area.

The chaos was quite fitting for an event criticised by many boxing purists, but it was given some credibility by the presence of pound-for-pound greats Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Light-welterweight champion Taylor edged her rival to win by split decision in an all-time classic in 2022.

The pair – who will compete for the undisputed title in the chief support – conducted themselves appropriately to build up to the richest fight in female boxing.

Ear covers and pro-Tyson crowd

About 70,000 fans are expected on Friday in a fight which will be streamed live on Netflix, and a healthy crowd of more than 1,000 – mostly Tyson fans – attended the news conference.

There were jeers for Ohio’s Paul, who wore a diamond spiked ear cover and referenced the infamous title fight where Tyson bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997.

When Paul called his opponent’s comments “cute”, Tyson was either not listening or chose to ignore him.

One of the most controversial and volatile figures in sporting history having been undisputed champion and served three years in prison for rape, Tyson became animated when a reporter asked him about potentially being defeated by Paul.

“I am not going to lose, did you hear what I said?” he shouted.