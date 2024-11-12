Ireland 'ready to bounce back' against Pumas - Hansen - Capital Sports
Ireland wing Mack Hansen was man-of-the-match on his debut

Rugby

Ireland ‘ready to bounce back’ against Pumas – Hansen

Published

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12 – Ireland winger Mack Hansen says the squad will ignore “outside noise” in the build-up to their Test against Argentina in Dublin on Friday.

Andy Farrell’s side saw their home winning streak ended at 19 by the All Blacks last week and subsequently lost their place at the top of the world rankings.

While questions have been asked of a team that have been beaten in three of their past five matches, Hansen pointed to how Andy Farrell’s side responded to their last setback.

Thanks to a pair of late Ciaran Frawley drop-goals, Ireland came back to beat South Africa and draw their two-Test series in July, one week after being decidedly outplayed in the first meeting.

“People are always very eager to jump on you when you’re down. It’s like in South Africa, nobody gave them a hope after the first Test,” said Hansen, who missed that series through injury.

“And what happens? They come back and win it. That’s the best thing about this group. The outside noise is outside noise and nobody knows what goes on in here, how hard we work and how resilient we are.

“People can chat away. The people who know us know, unfortunately, it was one of those weeks [against New Zealand], but we’re ready to bounce back.”

Ireland were error-strewn against the All Blacks, with Hansen saying the squad will be “looking to right a lot of wrongs” against Felipe Contepomi’s Argentina side who arrived in Dublin after a big win over Italy.

“There weren’t really hard chats, just honest chats,” added the Connacht wing of Ireland’s Monday debrief.

“We came to the conclusion that it wasn’t good enough and also that it just wasn’t us.

“So this week we’re looking to right a lot of wrongs and no better place to do it then back in the Aviva in front of a home crowd.”

In this article:
