‘Learn from me, walk out of that toxic relationship,’ – Kabuu urges athletes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 6 – The 2006 Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Lucy Kabuu has urged upcoming athletes to learn from her current court battles with her ex-husband and not persist in toxic relationships.

Kabuu encouraged athletes in such situations to walk out at the earliest instance without worrying about what the society will think of them.

“I want you to learn from me and if you are talking to other athletes, use my story as a good example. Do not wait to be killed before getting out of that toxic relationship. Do not think that the situation will become better. Many athletes are afraid to walk out for fear of what the society will think of them. Do not be scared of what people will say about you because you can always start over,” the 2006 Commonwealth Games 5000m silver medalist said.

Kabuu has been in the news in the past week due to a court case with her ex-husband, Jeremiah Maina, in a battle over a multi-million estate.

Maina, is laying claim to 50 per cent of the Ksh 70 million property, arguing that his support to Kabuu’s career over the years entitles him to that share.

The 2013 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon champion intimated that the court battle is the culmination of many years of suffering she has undergone.

“Do not wait for someone else to come help you…only you can help yourself. I have kept quiet for a long time…for 10 years. I had decided not to talk and keep my struggles to myself but the time has now come for me to speak it out,” she said. The 2006 Commonwealth Games champion Lucy Kabuu speaks during an engagement forum with athletes living and training in Ngong’. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Kabuu further lobbied Athletics Kenya (AK) to help out numerous other athletes who are experiencing the same struggle, noting that many cannot access legal assistance.

“My plea to you is to work with coaches at the grassroots because they know of many athletes who are going through the same tribulations. They are afraid to speak or do anything because they don’t have money to hire lawyers to fight for them. So, you can help them by hiring lawyers for them,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2011 New Delhi Half Marathon champion was speaking on Tuesday at the Kajiado Disability and Empowerment Centre during an engagement forum with athletes living and training in Ngong.

The forum is part of a week-long deliberations organised by National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) and Equity Bank, in conjunction with AK.

They provide a platform for athletes, coaches and other stakeholders to highlight experiences with and understanding of GBV as well as possible solutions to eradicate the vice.

The forums are, further, a build-up to 16 days of activism – set for November 25-December 10 – during which stakeholders will lobby legislators to take up the athletes’ proposed solutions as evidence for policymaking.