Barca spank sorry Espanyol to surge ahead of Real in LaLiga race - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Barcelona players celebrate their win over Real Madrid. PHOTO/FC BARCELONA X

Football

Barca spank sorry Espanyol to surge ahead of Real in LaLiga race

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, November 3 – Barcelona continued their excellent early-season form under Hansi Flick as the La Liga leaders swept aside city rivals Espanyol to move nine points clear of Real Madrid.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fresh from thrashing Real in their El Clasico encounter last week, Barca’s attacking play was again sensational at times, with teenage winger Lamine Yamal once more looking a class above his contemporaries.

He bent in a wonderful cross with the outside of his foot which Dani Olmo turned in off the crossbar for the 12th-minute opener.

Another talented youngster, Marc Casado, then played an equally good ball in behind the Espanyol defence 11 minutes later, where captain Raphinha timed his run perfectly to clip the ball home.

Defensively, Barca’s incredibly high line once again made life interesting, with Espanyol having two goals ruled out for narrow offside calls.

Full-back Omar el Hilali squared for Jofre Carreras to sweep in, but the strike was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR). Moments later, Olmo got his second with a thumping shot from the edge of the area to put Barca 3-0 up.

Early in the second half Alvaro Tejero’s effort for the visitors was also ruled out after another close offside call.

Captain Javi Puado, though, swept in at the far post 18 minutes after the break to reduce the deficit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Espanyol improved as Barcelona shut down, but the fourth-bottom side were second best throughout as their dismal derby record continued.

They have now gone 27 straight derbies without a win over Barcelona and have lost six of their last seven games in La Liga.

Flick’s side have won 11 of their 12 league games under the German and, since their sole loss at Osasuna at the end of September, have won six in a row in all competitions, scoring 24 goals in the process.

They visit Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday and will look to maintain this wonderful run of form.

Earlier on Sunday, third-placed Atletico Madrid beat Las Palmas 2-0 to move to within a point of Real in the table.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved