Hungry for more: Chebet eager for another record-breaking year

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 25, 2025 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet is excited to kickstart her track season at Saturday’s Xiamen Diamond League in China.

Chebet says she is as fit as a fiddle, having spent considerable time in training, sharpening her art and craft in running.

“Training has been really good. Everything has been going on very well. Last season was very long…I wrapped up in December but I am thankful that training has been really good. I am happy to be competing here in Xiamen for the second time,” the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion said.

Chebet will be in contention in the women’s 5000m where she comes up against a star-studded cast of competitors, most of who are familiar to her.

They include two-time world champion Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo, Burundian Francine Niyomukunzi and fellow Kenyan, the 2022 African 5000m champion Caroline Nyaga.

The 25-year-old is optimistic of a good result come the end of the night, despite a strong opposition.

“Tomorrow, I am hoping for a positive result by running well,” she said.

A victorious start will be integral to another medal-laden season for Chebet who was one of the headline-grabbers in the world as far as athletics is concerned.

She broke the world record for the women’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon in May last year, clocking 28:54.14 on her way to the finish line.

Chebet also set a world record of 13:54 in the women’s 5km at the Cursa del Nassos in Barcelona in December.

This to add to the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m crowns she won at the Paris Games as well as a successful defence of the World Cross Country title in Belgrade, Serbia in March.

With another busy calendar in 2025, Chebet has fixed her gaze on the World Championships in Tokyo where talk of a double in the women’s 5000m and 10,000m continue to permeate the grapevine.

However, she is playing her cards close to her chest.

“Last year was a great year for me…the best ever. I am grateful for every performance. This year, the main focus is on the Tokyo World Championships,” the Commonwealth Games champion said.