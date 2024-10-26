England spun to series defeat in Pakistan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan, October 26 – England were spun to a feeble defeat before lunch on the third day of the final Test in Rawalpindi to give resurgent Pakistan a 2-1 series win.

The tourists were again dissected by Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, spiralling to 112 all out, their lowest ever total in Pakistan.

From 24-3 overnight, Harry Brook and Joe Root began with confidence, only for Brook’s edge off Noman to start an England capitulation of seven wickets for 46 runs.

Ben Stokes’ brain fade to play no shot and be lbw to Noman, followed by Jamie Smith’s wild charge at Sajid were particularly ugly. Root’s departure for 33, edging Noman, ended England’s slim hopes.

The introduction of Noman and Sajid after Pakistan lost the first Test changed the complexion of the series and once more they shared all 10 wickets. Left-armer Noman ended with 6-42 and Sajid 4-69, the latter with 11 in the match.

It left Pakistan a target of just 36, a victory by nine wickets securing their first home series win in almost four years. The turnaround vindicated a pivot in strategy to dry pitches, unleashing the brilliance of Noman and Sajid.

For England, there was no repeat of their series win here two years ago. Instead, a third Test loss in four matches and seventh overall in 2024 sealed only a second series defeat under Stokes’ captaincy.

There is a short turnaround to their next Test series, in New Zealand at the end of November, while an almost entirely different squad begins a white-ball series in the West Indies next week.

England overwhelmed in series of two parts

This was almost two series in one. The first part, the opening Test, was played on a dead surface in Multan upon which England broke some astonishing run-scoring records.

Pakistan, beaten in six consecutive Tests and winless in 11 at home, opted for radical change. Out went star batter Babar Azam, and pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

In came Noman and Sajid. The pitch in Multan was reused, then the surface in Rawalpindi was dried with heaters and fans. Coach Jason Gillespie was effectively sidelined by the tactics, but success has been delivered.

Remarkably, England scored more runs in one innings in the first Test, 823-7 declared, than they did in four innings in the other two Tests put together. It is the first time they have gone 1-0 up then lost a three-Test series.

To merely pin the turnaround on the conditions would be a disservice to Pakistan. England had the benefit of winning the toss in the third Test, then frittered it away.

The tourists’ spinners were no match for the home tweakers, while England’s batters struggled for the right tempo on the Rawalpindi pitch, possibly spooked by all the talk of a raging turner.

On the second afternoon, when Saud Shakeel’s century was leading Pakistan’s recovery from 177-7, England were bafflingly passive with their tactics.

England, who preach stability and togetherness, will not panic or make wholesale changes, not least because the conditions were so alien. After five Test tours of Asia since the start of 2021, they do not return until a visit to Bangladesh in 2027.

Still, questions will travel to New Zealand with them, not least over the form of captain Stokes and vice-captain Ollie Pope.

One last spin around

England’s implosion was a complete contrast to the opening half an hour, as Root and Brook looked to have found the right rhythm to their batting.

Brook survived a very tough chance to short leg off Sajid, yet was driving nicely. Root nudged singles and played sweeps.

Their stand had reached 46 when Brook was deceived by a change in pace from Noman. It sent England to a tailspin.

Stokes’ error in letting Noman hit his back leg was bizarre. It was the continuation of his recent struggles against spin. Overall, he has not made a century for England in any form of cricket for almost a year.

Smith played beautifully for 89 in the first innings, making his swipe at Sajid all the more horrible. As Root edged Noman, walking off shaking his head, the guts of England’s middle-order had been ripped out with four wickets for 19 runs.

The tail was helpless against Noman and Sajid. Since coming into the side, the spin pair have shared 39 of the 40 England wickets to fall.

England’s total set an unwanted record in Pakistan, lower than the 130 they managed in Lahore in 1987. Bowled out in 37.2 overs, this was the third time this year England have been dismissed in fewer than 40 overs in Tests in Asia.

Jack Leach trapping Saim Ayub lbw on review was a footnote in the formality of the chase. Pakistan reached their target in 19 deliveries.

‘Nothing short of a miracle’ – reaction

Pakistan captain Shan Masood: “London buses they come together. The first win came after a long time and it is backed up by a series win.

“This group, management, the board, what they have been through in past few weeks – that means a lot. For everyone to stand up and give their best means a lot.”

England captain Ben Stokes: “It’s disappointing but whether we do well or not, we try to take the positives. Regardless of the result we should focus on what went right.

“You’ve got to practice but the pressures of Test match cricket can never be replicated.”

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Test Match Special: “This is typical Pakistan cricket for you. Expect anything.

“Nobody was really backing them to make such a strong comeback. It’s nothing short of a miracle.”

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: “That’s a very disappointing performance from England all round.

“The manner in which they lost their wickets was awful.”