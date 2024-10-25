NBA unveils all 30 team courts for Emirates NBA Cup 2024 - Capital Sports
NBA unveils all 30 team courts for Emirates NBA Cup 2024

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The NBA unveiled all 30 team courts for the Emirates NBA Cup 2024.

The tournament tips off with Group Play on Wednesday, Nov. 13, featuring the Golden State Warriors hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 2 a.m. GMT on Canal+.  

All 30 NBA teams will play on fully painted courts throughout the tournament.  Designed by artist Victor Solomon, the courts will be used during Group Play and the Quarterfinals, showcasing a leaguewide, distinctive scheme. The colors of the courts are designed to contrast with the home teams’ Nike NBA Statement Edition uniforms, while road teams will wear Nike NBA Association Edition uniforms.

Additional design details include the following:

  • The courts feature three concentric circles radiating from center court in tonal hues of a core team color.  These circles represent the three stages of competition in the Emirates NBA Cup:
    • Group Play
    • The Quarterfinals 
    • The Semifinals and Championship, held in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena
  • Solomon created the court’s concentric circle foundation concept and collaborated with all 30 teams to add a layer of personalization unique to each market’s court. 
  • The NBA Cup is featured at center court and in the lanes.  
  • Team logos and wordmarks are featured in the center jump circle and each team utilized a logo, wordmark or graphic to apply over the entire court.

