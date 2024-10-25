NBA unveils all 30 team courts for Emirates NBA Cup 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The NBA unveiled all 30 team courts for the Emirates NBA Cup 2024.

The tournament tips off with Group Play on Wednesday, Nov. 13, featuring the Golden State Warriors hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 2 a.m. GMT on Canal+.

All 30 NBA teams will play on fully painted courts throughout the tournament. Designed by artist Victor Solomon, the courts will be used during Group Play and the Quarterfinals, showcasing a leaguewide, distinctive scheme. The colors of the courts are designed to contrast with the home teams’ Nike NBA Statement Edition uniforms, while road teams will wear Nike NBA Association Edition uniforms.

Additional design details include the following: