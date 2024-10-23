Seal of defeat: Obina freekick condemns Leopards to second league loss as KCB grind out draw K'Ogalo - Capital Sports
AFC Leopards' Arthur Gitego in action against Murang'a SEAL. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS FACEBOOK

Kenyan Premier League

Seal of defeat: Obina freekick condemns Leopards to second league loss as KCB grind out draw K’Ogalo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23 – Humphrey Obina’s sucker punch in the second half condemned AFC Leopards to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Murang’a SEAL on matchweek six of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League at the latter’s Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a on Wednesday evening.

Ingwe came into the tie seeking maximum points after a 1-1 stalemate against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

They started the match strongly, Clifton Miheso, in particular, twice coming close to breaking the deadlock in the first half.

However, Obina stepped up in the 66th minute to crash Ingwe hearts, his ferocious free kick finding its way through Leopards’ wall and past Levis Opiyo in the goal.

The goal jolted Thomas Trucha’s charges into reality as they went in search of an equaliser to no avail.

A resolute defensive performance from the hosts ensured their second win of the season as Ingwe also slumped to their second loss in six matches.

Deadlock in Dandora

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) solidified their position at the summit after a barren draw with defending champions Gor Mahia at the Dandora Stadium.

Hanif Wesonga had a golden chance to put the bankers ahead in the 19th minute but couldn’t stretch enough to connect with a floated cross into the box from the right.

Gor Mahia’s Rooney Onyango (R) in action against KCB. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Congolese import Gideon Bendeka then blazed over the bar after intercepting a miscontrolled pass from KCB custodian Farouk Shikhalo in the 25th minute.

Coach Patrick Odhiambo’s charges, who are yet to lose this season, seemed inspired to fell the league giants as they upped the tempo in the second half.

Winger Patrick Otieno managed to sneak in the K’Ogalo backline but Alphonce Omija intervened to nick the ball out of play before the former could pull the trigger past an advancing Gad Matthews in goal.

Gor Mahia coach Leo Neiva reacts during their match against KCB. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Gor responded in the 68th minute through Chris Ochieng who brilliantly controlled a hard pass from Shariff Musa but could only head the ball weakly into the waiting arms of Shikhalo.

Brewers, soldiers share spoils

In a lunchtime fixture at the Police Sacco Stadium, 12-time champions Tusker played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with Ulinzi Stars.

Skipper Charles Momanyi put the brewers ahead in the 43rd minute, firing into the roof of the net following a goalmouth melee.

Police players celebrate their second goal against Mathare United. PHOTO/KENYA POLICE X

The soldiers responded four minutes after the restart, Bryan Kafero stepping off the bench to score his debut goal after getting on the end of a right wing cross by Hillary Simiyu.

Meanwhile, at the Mumias Complex, Oliver Majak and Moses Shumah found the back of the net as Kakamega Homeboyz trounced Nairobi City Stars 2-0.

It was the hosts’ first win of the 2024/25 campaign, having dispensed with coach Ken Kenyatta at the beginning of the week.

Also recording their first triumph were Bidco United who edged out William Muluya’s Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at the Sportpesa Arena.

At the same time, Shabana’s return to their Gusii Stadium fortress did not pan out as planned as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Sofapaka.

Douglas Ochoko’s third minute goal was enough to earn Robert Matano his first win as Batoto Ba Mungu head coach in the new campaign.

Police clobber slumboys

At the Police Sacco Stadium, Kenya Police beat Mathare United 2-0 courtesy of Marvin Nabwire and Kenneth Muguna.

The former AFC Leopards midfielder made the most of a rushed clearance in the 19th minute by Mathare keeper Stephen Njunge to fire from distance, catching the slumboys’ defence napping.

Muguna then secured all the points in the 56th minute with a bullet header off of Francis Kahata’s corner.

Elsewhere, league newbies Mara Sugar continued their commendable run with a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers at the Awendo Green Stadium.

The tie between Bandari and Talanta ended goalless.



