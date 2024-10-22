Record-tying 17 African players on 2024-25 opening-night rosters  - Capital Sports
Photo Credit: NBA Africa

Basketball

Record-tying 17 African players on 2024-25 opening-night rosters 

Published

JOHANNESBURG AND NEW YORK, Oct 22 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) Thursday announced that a record-tying 17 players from Africa are among the 125 international players from 43 countries across six continents on opening-night rosters for the 2024-25 season.

This include a record five players from Cameroon headlined by 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).  

There are also more than 35 players with at least one parent from an African country, including three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat; ties to Nigeria), two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks; Greece; ties to Nigeria) and 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs; France; ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo). 

Opening-night rosters feature at least 120 international players for the fourth consecutive season and at least 100 international players for the 11th straight season.  All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player.

The records for international players (125) and countries and territories represented (43) were set at the start of the 2023-24 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

For the 11th consecutive season, Canada is the most-represented country outside of the U.S. with 21 players, followed by France, Australia, Germany and Serbia (6).

There are 61 European players on opening-night rosters, including four members of the 2023-24 Kia All-NBA Team: Antetokounmpo, five-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA First Team member Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks; Slovenia), 2023 NBA champion and three-time Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets; Serbia), and three-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings; Lithuania).  

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers feature a league-high seven international players each, followed by the Atlanta Hawks, Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors with six each.

Below are additional international player milestones and storylines for the upcoming season:

  • Three international players have won the last six Kia NBA MVP Awards: Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2018-19), Embiid (2022-23) and Jokić (2023-24, 2021-22 and 2020-21).  Last season also marked the third consecutive season that three international players finished top three in MVP voting: Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder; Canada) and Dončić.  Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit Embiid and the 76ers on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 1:30 a.m. CAT on ESPN in the season opener for both teams.  Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visit Jokić and the Nuggets on Friday, Oct. 25 at 4 a.m. CAT on NBA League Pass in the season opener for both teams.
  • There are 15 international players on opening-night rosters who have been NBA All-Stars: Antetokounmpo, Dončić, Embiid, Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves; France), Al Horford (Boston Celtics; Dominican Republic), Kyrie Irving (Mavericks; Australia), Jokić, Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Kristaps Porziņģis (Celtics; Latvia), Sabonis, Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon), Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets; Australia), Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls; Montenegro) and Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors; Canada).
  • At least five international players have made the Kia All-NBA Team each season since 2018-19. 
  • As part of the 2024-25 NBA GM Survey, Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 1), Dončić (No. 2), and Embiid and Jokić (T- No. 3 with the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum) were voted as the players most likely to win the 2024-25 Kia NBA MVP Award (40%, 30% and 7% of votes, respectively).  
  • Four international players were voted as the players GMs would most want to sign if they were starting a franchise today: Wembanyama (77% of votes), Gilgeous-Alexander (10% of votes), Jokić (10% of votes) and Dončić (3% of votes).  Wembanyama and the Spurs visit Dončić and the Mavericks on Oct. 25 at 1:30 a.m. CAT on Canal+ in the season opener for both teams.

The 79th NBA regular season tips off tonight with a doubleheader on Canal+ and will reach fans in 214 countries and territories in 60 languages through the league’s broadcast partners around the world and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.  In the first game, Horford and the defending NBA champion Celtics will receive their championship rings before hosting OG Anunoby (United Kingdom; ties to Nigeria), Towns and the Knicks (1:30 a.m. CAT).  In the second game, Gobert and the Timberwolves visit Rui Hachimura (Japan) and the Los Angeles Lakers (4 a.m. CAT).

Below is the full list of international players on 2024-25 opening-night rosters (active and inactive):

CountryNameTeamTies
AngolaBruno FernandoToronto Raptors 
AustraliaDyson DanielsAtlanta Hawks 
AustraliaBen SimmonsBrooklyn Nets 
AustraliaJosh GreenCharlotte Hornets 
AustraliaJosh GiddeyChicago Bulls 
AustraliaLuke Travers*Cleveland Cavaliers 
AustraliaDanté ExumDallas Mavericks 
AustraliaKyrie IrvingDallas Mavericks 
AustraliaJack McVeigh*Houston Rockets 
AustraliaJock LandaleHouston Rockets 
AustraliaJohnny FurphyIndiana PacersTies to Papua New Guinea
AustraliaJoe InglesMinnesota Timberwolves 
AustraliaAlex Ducas*Oklahoma City Thunder 
AustraliaPatty MillsUtah Jazz 
AustriaJakob PoeltlToronto Raptors 
BahamasBuddy HieldGolden State Warriors 
BahamasKai Jones*LA Clippers 
Bahamas Deandre AytonPortland Trail BlazersTies to Nigeria
BelgiumAjay Mitchell*Oklahoma City Thunder 
BelgiumToumani CamaraPortland Trail BlazersTies to Mali 
Bosnia and HerzegovinaKarlo MatkovićNew Orleans PelicansTies to Croatia
Bosnia and HerzegovinaJusuf NurkićPhoenix Suns 
BrazilGui SantosGolden State Warriors 
CameroonPascal SiakamIndiana Pacers 
CameroonChristian Koloko*Los Angeles Lakers 
CameroonYves MissiNew Orleans Pelicans 
CameroonJoel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers 
CameroonUlrich Chomche*Toronto Raptors 
CanadaTristan ThompsonCleveland Cavaliers 
CanadaDwight PowellDallas Mavericks 
CanadaOlivier-Maxence ProsperDallas MavericksTies to Haiti
CanadaJamal MurrayDenver Nuggets 
CanadaAndrew WigginsGolden State Warriors 
CanadaDillon BrooksHouston Rockets 
CanadaAndrew NembhardIndiana Pacers 
CanadaBennedict MathurinIndiana PacersTies to Haiti
CanadaBrandon ClarkeMemphis Grizzlies 
CanadaZach EdeyMemphis Grizzlies 
CanadaLeonard MillerMinnesota Timberwolves 
CanadaNickeil Alexander-WalkerMinnesota Timberwolves 
CanadaLuguentz DortOklahoma City Thunder 
CanadaCaleb HoustanOrlando Magic 
CanadaCory JosephOrlando MagicTies to Trinidad and Tobago
CanadaDalano BantonPortland Trail Blazers 
CanadaShaedon SharpePortland Trail Blazers 
CanadaTrey LylesSacramento Kings 
CanadaKelly OlynykToronto Raptors 
CanadaRJ BarrettToronto Raptors 
Canada Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOklahoma City Thunder 
ChinaYongxi Cui*Brooklyn Nets 
CroatiaBojan BogdanovićBrooklyn Nets 
CroatiaDario ŠarićDenver Nuggets 
CroatiaIvica ZubacLA Clippers 
Czech RepublicVít KrejčíAtlanta Hawks 
Democratic Republic of the CongoJonathan KumingaGolden State Warriors 
Democratic Republic of the CongoOscar Tshiebwe*Utah Jazz 
Dominican RepublicAl HorfordBoston Celtics 
Dominican RepublicChris DuarteChicago Bulls 
FinlandLauri MarkkanenUtah Jazz 
FranceZaccharie Risacher Atlanta Hawks 
FranceMoussa Diabaté*Charlotte HornetsTies to Guinea and Mali
FranceTidjane Salaün Charlotte Hornets 
FranceNicolas BatumLA ClippersTies to Cameroon
FranceArmel Traoré*Los Angeles LakersTies to Mali 
FranceRudy GobertMinnesota Timberwolves 
FrancePacôme Dadiet New York KnicksTies to Côte d’Ivoire
FranceOusmane DiengOklahoma City ThunderTies to Senegal
FranceGuerschon YabuselePhiladelphia 76ersTies to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
FranceRayan RupertPortland Trail BlazersTies to Morocco  
FranceSidy CissokoSan Antonio SpursTies to Senegal
FranceVictor WembanyamaSan Antonio SpursTies to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
FranceAlex SarrWashington WizardsTies to Senegal
FranceBilal CoulibalyWashington WizardsTies to Mali
GeorgiaGoga BitadzeOrlando Magic 
GeorgiaSandro MamukelashviliSan Antonio Spurs 
GermanyDennis SchröderBrooklyn NetsTies to The Gambia
GermanyMaxi KleberDallas Mavericks 
GermanyDaniel TheisNew Orleans Pelicans 
GermanyAriel Hukporti*New York KnicksTies to Togo
GermanyIsaiah HartensteinOklahoma City Thunder 
GermanyTristan da Silva Orlando Magic 
Germany Franz WagnerOrlando Magic 
Germany Moritz WagnerOrlando Magic 
GreeceGiannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee BucksTies to Nigeria
IsraelDeni AvdijaPortland Trail Blazers 
ItalySimone FontecchioDetroit Pistons 
JamaicaNick RichardsCharlotte Hornets 
JapanRui HachimuraLos Angeles LakersTies to Benin
JapanYuki Kawamura*Memphis Grizzlies 
LatviaKristaps PorziņģisBoston Celtics 
LithuaniaDomantas SabonisSacramento Kings 
LithuaniaJonas ValančiūnasWashington Wizards 
MaliAdama Sanogo*Chicago Bulls 
MaliN’Faly Dante*Houston Rockets 
MontenegroNikola VučevićChicago Bulls 
NetherlandsQuinten Post*Golden State Warriors 
NetherlandsJesse Edwards*Minnesota Timberwolves 
New ZealandSteven AdamsHouston Rockets 
NigeriaPrecious AchiuwaNew York Knicks 
NigeriaAdem BonaPhiladelphia 76ersTies to Turkey
NigeriaJosh OkogiePhoenix Suns 
NigeriaCharles BasseySan Antonio Spurs 
PortugalNeemias QuetaBoston CelticsTies to Guinea-Bissau
SenegalMouhamed GueyeAtlanta Hawks 
SerbiaBogdan BogdanovićAtlanta Hawks 
SerbiaVasilije MicićCharlotte Hornets 
SerbiaNikola JokićDenver Nuggets 
SerbiaNikola JovićMiami Heat 
SerbiaNikola TopićOklahoma City Thunder 
SerbiaTristan VukčevićWashington WizardsTies to Sweden
SloveniaVlatko Čančar Denver Nuggets 
Slovenia Luka DončićDallas Mavericks 
South Sudan Duop ReathPortland Trail BlazersTies to Australia
SpainSanti AldamaMemphis Grizzlies 
St. LuciaChris BoucherToronto RaptorsTies to Canada
Sudan Bol BolPhoenix Suns 
SwedenBobi KlintmanDetroit Pistons 
SwedenPelle Larsson Miami Heat 
SwitzerlandClint CapelaAtlanta Hawks Ties to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
SwitzerlandKyshawn GeorgeWashington WizardsTies to Canada and France
TurkeyAlperen SengunHouston Rockets 
UkraineAlex LenSacramento Kings 
UkraineSvi MykhailiukUtah Jazz 
United KingdomOG AnunobyNew York KnicksTies to Nigeria
United KingdomJeremy SochanSan Antonio SpursTies to Poland

* – Two-Way Player

