Record-tying 17 African players on 2024-25 opening-night rosters 

JOHANNESBURG AND NEW YORK, Oct 22 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) Thursday announced that a record-tying 17 players from Africa are among the 125 international players from 43 countries across six continents on opening-night rosters for the 2024-25 season.

This include a record five players from Cameroon headlined by 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

There are also more than 35 players with at least one parent from an African country, including three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat; ties to Nigeria), two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks; Greece; ties to Nigeria) and 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs; France; ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

Opening-night rosters feature at least 120 international players for the fourth consecutive season and at least 100 international players for the 11th straight season. All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player.

The records for international players (125) and countries and territories represented (43) were set at the start of the 2023-24 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

For the 11th consecutive season, Canada is the most-represented country outside of the U.S. with 21 players, followed by France, Australia, Germany and Serbia (6).

There are 61 European players on opening-night rosters, including four members of the 2023-24 Kia All-NBA Team: Antetokounmpo, five-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA First Team member Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks; Slovenia), 2023 NBA champion and three-time Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets; Serbia), and three-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings; Lithuania).

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers feature a league-high seven international players each, followed by the Atlanta Hawks, Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors with six each.

Below are additional international player milestones and storylines for the upcoming season:

Three international players have won the last six Kia NBA MVP Awards: Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2018-19), Embiid (2022-23) and Jokić (2023-24, 2021-22 and 2020-21). Last season also marked the third consecutive season that three international players finished top three in MVP voting: Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder; Canada) and Dončić. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit Embiid and the 76ers on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 1:30 a.m. CAT on ESPN in the season opener for both teams. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visit Jokić and the Nuggets on Friday, Oct. 25 at 4 a.m. CAT on NBA League Pass in the season opener for both teams.

There are 15 international players on opening-night rosters who have been NBA All-Stars: Antetokounmpo, Dončić, Embiid, Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves; France), Al Horford (Boston Celtics; Dominican Republic), Kyrie Irving (Mavericks; Australia), Jokić, Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Kristaps Porziņģis (Celtics; Latvia), Sabonis, Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon), Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets; Australia), Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls; Montenegro) and Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors; Canada).

At least five international players have made the Kia All-NBA Team each season since 2018-19.

As part of the 2024-25 NBA GM Survey, Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 1), Dončić (No. 2), and Embiid and Jokić (T- No. 3 with the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum) were voted as the players most likely to win the 2024-25 Kia NBA MVP Award (40%, 30% and 7% of votes, respectively).

Four international players were voted as the players GMs would most want to sign if they were starting a franchise today: Wembanyama (77% of votes), Gilgeous-Alexander (10% of votes), Jokić (10% of votes) and Dončić (3% of votes). Wembanyama and the Spurs visit Dončić and the Mavericks on Oct. 25 at 1:30 a.m. CAT on Canal+ in the season opener for both teams.

The 79th NBA regular season tips off tonight with a doubleheader on Canal+ and will reach fans in 214 countries and territories in 60 languages through the league’s broadcast partners around the world and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App. In the first game, Horford and the defending NBA champion Celtics will receive their championship rings before hosting OG Anunoby (United Kingdom; ties to Nigeria), Towns and the Knicks (1:30 a.m. CAT). In the second game, Gobert and the Timberwolves visit Rui Hachimura (Japan) and the Los Angeles Lakers (4 a.m. CAT).

Below is the full list of international players on 2024-25 opening-night rosters (active and inactive): Country Name Team Ties Angola Bruno Fernando Toronto Raptors Australia Dyson Daniels Atlanta Hawks Australia Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets Australia Josh Green Charlotte Hornets Australia Josh Giddey Chicago Bulls Australia Luke Travers* Cleveland Cavaliers Australia Danté Exum Dallas Mavericks Australia Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks Australia Jack McVeigh* Houston Rockets Australia Jock Landale Houston Rockets Australia Johnny Furphy Indiana Pacers Ties to Papua New Guinea Australia Joe Ingles Minnesota Timberwolves Australia Alex Ducas* Oklahoma City Thunder Australia Patty Mills Utah Jazz Austria Jakob Poeltl Toronto Raptors Bahamas Buddy Hield Golden State Warriors Bahamas Kai Jones* LA Clippers Bahamas Deandre Ayton Portland Trail Blazers Ties to Nigeria Belgium Ajay Mitchell* Oklahoma City Thunder Belgium Toumani Camara Portland Trail Blazers Ties to Mali Bosnia and Herzegovina Karlo Matković New Orleans Pelicans Ties to Croatia Bosnia and Herzegovina Jusuf Nurkić Phoenix Suns Brazil Gui Santos Golden State Warriors Cameroon Pascal Siakam Indiana Pacers Cameroon Christian Koloko* Los Angeles Lakers Cameroon Yves Missi New Orleans Pelicans Cameroon Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Cameroon Ulrich Chomche* Toronto Raptors Canada Tristan Thompson Cleveland Cavaliers Canada Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks Canada Olivier-Maxence Prosper Dallas Mavericks Ties to Haiti Canada Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Canada Andrew Wiggins Golden State Warriors Canada Dillon Brooks Houston Rockets Canada Andrew Nembhard Indiana Pacers Canada Bennedict Mathurin Indiana Pacers Ties to Haiti Canada Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies Canada Zach Edey Memphis Grizzlies Canada Leonard Miller Minnesota Timberwolves Canada Nickeil Alexander-Walker Minnesota Timberwolves Canada Luguentz Dort Oklahoma City Thunder Canada Caleb Houstan Orlando Magic Canada Cory Joseph Orlando Magic Ties to Trinidad and Tobago Canada Dalano Banton Portland Trail Blazers Canada Shaedon Sharpe Portland Trail Blazers Canada Trey Lyles Sacramento Kings Canada Kelly Olynyk Toronto Raptors Canada RJ Barrett Toronto Raptors Canada Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder China Yongxi Cui* Brooklyn Nets Croatia Bojan Bogdanović Brooklyn Nets Croatia Dario Šarić Denver Nuggets Croatia Ivica Zubac LA Clippers Czech Republic Vít Krejčí Atlanta Hawks Democratic Republic of the Congo Jonathan Kuminga Golden State Warriors Democratic Republic of the Congo Oscar Tshiebwe* Utah Jazz Dominican Republic Al Horford Boston Celtics Dominican Republic Chris Duarte Chicago Bulls Finland Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz France Zaccharie Risacher Atlanta Hawks France Moussa Diabaté* Charlotte Hornets Ties to Guinea and Mali France Tidjane Salaün Charlotte Hornets France Nicolas Batum LA Clippers Ties to Cameroon France Armel Traoré* Los Angeles Lakers Ties to Mali France Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves France Pacôme Dadiet New York Knicks Ties to Côte d’Ivoire France Ousmane Dieng Oklahoma City Thunder Ties to Senegal France Guerschon Yabusele Philadelphia 76ers Ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo France Rayan Rupert Portland Trail Blazers Ties to Morocco France Sidy Cissoko San Antonio Spurs Ties to Senegal France Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo France Alex Sarr Washington Wizards Ties to Senegal France Bilal Coulibaly Washington Wizards Ties to Mali Georgia Goga Bitadze Orlando Magic Georgia Sandro Mamukelashvili San Antonio Spurs Germany Dennis Schröder Brooklyn Nets Ties to The Gambia Germany Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks Germany Daniel Theis New Orleans Pelicans Germany Ariel Hukporti* New York Knicks Ties to Togo Germany Isaiah Hartenstein Oklahoma City Thunder Germany Tristan da Silva Orlando Magic Germany Franz Wagner Orlando Magic Germany Moritz Wagner Orlando Magic Greece Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Ties to Nigeria Israel Deni Avdija Portland Trail Blazers Italy Simone Fontecchio Detroit Pistons Jamaica Nick Richards Charlotte Hornets Japan Rui Hachimura Los Angeles Lakers Ties to Benin Japan Yuki Kawamura* Memphis Grizzlies Latvia Kristaps Porziņģis Boston Celtics Lithuania Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings Lithuania Jonas Valančiūnas Washington Wizards Mali Adama Sanogo* Chicago Bulls Mali N’Faly Dante* Houston Rockets Montenegro Nikola Vučević Chicago Bulls Netherlands Quinten Post* Golden State Warriors Netherlands Jesse Edwards* Minnesota Timberwolves New Zealand Steven Adams Houston Rockets Nigeria Precious Achiuwa New York Knicks Nigeria Adem Bona Philadelphia 76ers Ties to Turkey Nigeria Josh Okogie Phoenix Suns Nigeria Charles Bassey San Antonio Spurs Portugal Neemias Queta Boston Celtics Ties to Guinea-Bissau Senegal Mouhamed Gueye Atlanta Hawks Serbia Bogdan Bogdanović Atlanta Hawks Serbia Vasilije Micić Charlotte Hornets Serbia Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets Serbia Nikola Jović Miami Heat Serbia Nikola Topić Oklahoma City Thunder Serbia Tristan Vukčević Washington Wizards Ties to Sweden Slovenia Vlatko Čančar Denver Nuggets Slovenia Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks South Sudan Duop Reath Portland Trail Blazers Ties to Australia Spain Santi Aldama Memphis Grizzlies St. Lucia Chris Boucher Toronto Raptors Ties to Canada Sudan Bol Bol Phoenix Suns Sweden Bobi Klintman Detroit Pistons Sweden Pelle Larsson Miami Heat Switzerland Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks Ties to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo Switzerland Kyshawn George Washington Wizards Ties to Canada and France Turkey Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets Ukraine Alex Len Sacramento Kings Ukraine Svi Mykhailiuk Utah Jazz United Kingdom OG Anunoby New York Knicks Ties to Nigeria United Kingdom Jeremy Sochan San Antonio Spurs Ties to Poland

* – Two-Way Player