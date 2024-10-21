Harambee Starlets head off to Turkey invitational tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – National women’s football team Harambee Starlets have travelled to Antalya, Turkey, for a four-nation invitational tournament that runs for a week starting this Wednesday.

The Starlets are playing for the first time since their defeat to Botswana in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on December 5, 2023.

Coach Beldine Odemba has called up a squad majorly composed of local based players for the tournament.

Kenya will start their series of friendly matches against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday before facing Russia on Saturday and finishing their campaign against the Philippines next Wednesday.

Travelling Squad

Goalkeepers

Annedy Kundu, Judith Osimbo

Defenders

Fanis Kwamboka, Mollyne Akinyi, Vivian Nasaka, Ruth Ingosi, Lavender Akinyi, Wincate Kaari, Norah Ann

Midfielders

Providence Khasiala, Lydia Akoth, Lorna Nyarinda, Fasila Adhiambo, Robby Maxmilla

Forwards

Elizabeth Mutukiza, Anna Arusi, Elizabeth Mideva, Rebecca Okwaro, Lucy Kwekwe, Purity Alukwe, Achieng Beverline