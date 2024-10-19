United overcome first half Bees ‘sting’ to win against Brentford

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, October 19 – For the second season running, Manchester United came from behind to secure a crucial victory over Brentford at Old Trafford and ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

United trailed at the break thanks to Ethan Pinnock’s controversial injury time header which came while Matthijs de Ligt was off the pitch being treated for a head wound.

But at the start of the second half, Alejandro Garnacho ended the home side’s 316-minute Premier League goal drought as he applied a magnificent first-time finish to Marcus Rashford’s cross.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund won it for the hosts in the 62nd minute when he ran onto Bruno Fernandes’ sensational flicked pass with the outside of his boot to calmly chip the ball over Brentford keeper Mark Flekken, who slid out to block.

It wasn’t quite as exciting as 12 months ago when Scott McTominay’s injury time double ended Brentford’s hopes of a first win in this stadium since 1937.

However, for Ten Hag, this victory could be more significant.

The Dutchman accused the media of creating ‘fairytales and lies’ over his position, but given United started the game in 14th, anything other than victory would fuel negativity around Ten Hag before Thursday’s Europa League trip to Fenerbahce.

Garnacho the United saviour

If anyone looked likely to end United’s long wait for a Premier League goal, it was Garnacho.

The young Argentine was keen to get on the ball and repeatedly backed himself, even if he didn’t always find the quality to match his enterprise.

Twice in the opening period he found space on the left angle of the penalty area.

On the first occasion, Flekken denied him, on the second, he sent a wild shot wide when he should have done much better.

Garnacho’s goal was a thing of beauty as he watched Rashford’s cross float over the penalty area. His body shape was perfect as he applied the finish, racing to the corner flag to take the acclaim of supporters, whose relief was palpable.

Almost straight afterwards, Garnacho had another go from distance. This time Flekken got to it with his fingertips as he stretched full length to keep the shot out.

Garnacho had one final opportunity to grab a second before he left the field to a standing ovation but again Flekken was equal to it.

At just 20, United should not be so reliant on the youngster. But with Rashford yet to hit form, Hojlund patchy despite his eye-catching winner, and Joshua Zirkzee not looking quite good enough as yet, that is where they are.

Ten Hag can only hope it is a while yet before the youngster suffers an inevitable dip in form.

United fury at Brentford opener

The reaction from the United bench to Pinnock’s opener paid no attention to the reality of the situation.

There will be some who might wonder why De Ligt was not replaced straight after he suffered the cut after colliding with Kevin Schade’s knee early in the contest given the increasing concern about concussion in the game.

The Dutch defender was forced off three times to have the wound treated and referee Sam Barrott was perfectly right to send De Ligt to the touchline.

United’s argument seemed to be that, at such a pivotal moment, their player should have been allowed to return to the fray before Brentford took their corner. But that seems at odds with the laws of the game.

Assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy was first to vent his fury at fourth official Gavin Ward and Ten Hag was not far behind. Both were booked. For his part, De Ligt kicked out in frustration by the touchline, although the fact he was still receiving treatment rather told its own story.

The goal was by far the best moment for Brentford, for whom Fabio Carvalho sent a late shot rolling narrowly wide from inside the area.

It is yet another game lost from a winning position. Bees boss Thomas Frank, who will come into consideration should United eventually decide a change of manager is needed, had a similar experience at Manchester City last month, when his side led, then lost.

On this occasion, he will know that without Flekken, the margin of defeat would have been much worse.