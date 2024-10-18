Rising Stars thrash Burundi to make CECAFA U20 final and seal maiden AFCON qualification

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Kenya’s Rising Stars have made history, qualifying for the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time ever, after thrashing Burundi 4-0 to make the CECAFA championships final in Dar es Salaam Tanzania.

By virtue of making the CECAFA final, the Rising Stars have picked one of two tickets available for the Continental showpiece.

Lawrence Okoth, Aldrine Kibet, Hassan Beja and Luis Ingavi grabbed a goal each to give Stars the massive win, and a piece of history in Kenyan football.

Kenya will now take on hosts Tanzania in the final after they eliminated Uganda 2-1 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

-More to follow-