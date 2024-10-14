AFCON 2025: Calculators out as Zimbabwe beats Namibia to complicate Kenya’s chances - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars in action against Zimbabwe in Kampala. PHOTO/FKF

Football

AFCON 2025: Calculators out as Zimbabwe beats Namibia to complicate Kenya’s chances

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Harambee Stars are now faced with a complicated chance to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after losing to Cameroon on Monday evening, while Zimbabwe thrashed Namibia 3-1 in the other Group J match played in South Africa.

Cameroon have already qualified for the tournament after edging out Stars, as they sit on 10 points and cannot go lower than second, and will now only play the final two matches as formality.

After beating Namibia, Zimbabwe are second in the group with eight points. They face Kenya and Cameroon in the next two matches and they just need to avoid defeat in those two matches to qualify for next year’s showpiece.

Stars on the other hand, face the Zimbabweans and Namibia in the last two matches. Namibia are already out of contention after suffering four straight defeats.

Kenya needs to beat both Zimbabwe and Namibia in the next round of qualifiers in November to progress to the Cup of Nations.

Six points in those two matches will take them to 10 points, and they will now hope for favors from Cameroon. If Zimbabwe beat Cameroon, then they will move to 11 points and qualify even if they lose to Kenya.

If Zimbabwe pick even a point against Kenya, they will move to nine points and Kenya five, and hence, qualify for the tournament.

