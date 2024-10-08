Patrick Korir named interim FKF CEO after Barry Otieno resigns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has appointed Patrick Korir as the Chief Executive Officer in acting capacity after the resignation of Barry Otieno on Tuesday morning.

Korir served in similar capacity at FKF Premier League side Nairobi City Stars and will take over his new role with immediate effect.

Otieno announced on Tuesday morning that he was stepping down from his role at the Federation ro pursue personal interests.

“Barry will work closely with the FKF team to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of leadership, guaranteeing that all ongoing projects and key activities continue uninterrupted during this period of change,” a statement from The Federation stated.

Korir, a long serving sports journalist who transited to football administration four years ago, will take charge of the Federation’s affairs until a new FKF office comes into place ahead of the elections which are scheduled to completed by December.

“His in-depth understanding of the sport, coupled with his management expertise, ensures that he will quickly integrate into his new role, allowing for minimal disruption to FKF’s operations. We believe that Korir will play a pivotal role in this transition and will help steer the Federation toward greater success,” the Federation statement further said.

Otieno’s resignation further throws a new twist into the FKF elections, with grapevine ripe that he might be going for the president’s seat, with incumbent Nick Mwendwa’s expected candidature still drawing ire, as he will be going for a third term, which contravenes the Sports Act.