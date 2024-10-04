Under pressure Man United blow two goal lead before Maguire rescues late draw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORTO, Portugal, Oct 4 – Harry Maguire rescued a dramatic draw for 10-man Manchester United after they had surrendered a two-goal lead – and had Bruno Fernandes sent off – at Porto in the Europa League.

The injury-time effort could prove priceless for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag, whose side were moments away from their fourth loss in 10 games to start the season.

Instead, substitute Maguire rose highest to meet Christian Eriksen’s corner and headed superbly into the bottom corner in the first of five added minutes.

It was a thrilling conclusion to a chaotic encounter at Estadio do Dragao.

Marcus Rashford had given United a seventh-minute lead, driving in from the left, cleverly beating two defenders before his tame near-post shot squirmed past Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Rasmus Hojlund, starting his first game of the campaign, finished off a swift United attack to double the lead on 20 minutes and put his side in control.

But Porto came roaring back.

After a Joao Mario cross was nearly headed into his own net by Noussair Mazraoui, Brazil winger Pepe reacted quickest to nod home in the rebound.

Just 14 minutes after United had gone 2-0 up, the hosts were level as Joao Mario’s cross was headed in powerfully by Samu Omorodion.

Porto complete turnaround

The Spanish striker then completed the turnaround five minutes after the break with a thumping near-post finish from Pepe’s cutback after the United defence had been sliced open again.

Ten Hag’s men pushed for an equaliser but things only got worse when captain Fernandes was sent off for the second successive game for a second yellow card – both for a high boot – with nine minutes left.

While his red in the dismal 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham was overturned upon appeal, there was little doubt about this one.

Porto could have added to their lead with the away side, even down to 10 men, forced to throw players forward, but failed to make them count and were punished by Maguire’s late header.

Despite salvaging something from the game, United have won only three of their first 10 matches of the season and, for the fourth European away game in a row, they failed to win despite having scored three goals.

Rashford shines and late resolve will lift Ten Hag

Having been reduced to 10 men and let a two-goal lead slip, it is understandable United will be pleased to leave Porto with a point.

After a very early push from the home side, they showed the control and composure that has been sorely lacking at times throughout the season as they worked themselves into a dominant position in the match.

There was a sense of panic in the Porto defence every time Rashford received the ball and it was no surprise he was involved in both first-half goals, scoring the first before slipping Hojlund in for the second.

But as encouraging as the opening 20 minutes were, the next half hour – either side of half-time – must have been alarming for Ten Hag.

Backed by a vociferous home crowd, Porto were always going to respond but United seemed completely ill-prepared for the inevitable.

Diogo Dalot was muscled off the ball too easily for the first goal, while Lisandro Martinez was on his heels as Pepe nipped in to score.

It was then far too easy for the hosts to retain possession in the visitors’ penalty area before the second and when Joao Mario’s cross eventually came in, Matthijs de Ligt was no match for the impressive Samu on the edge of the six-yard box.

United manage to get control

United did manage to regain some degree of control before the break, getting Rashford into the game again and instantly looking a threat again, but he was replaced at half-time and Porto seized the initiative.

The visitors did not heed the warning of left-back Francisco Moura bursting through a wide open space two minutes after the break and, three minutes later, Pepe ran through a seemingly oblivious United backline before squaring for Samu to score.

Turnaround complete, Porto dropped off and United did look dangerous on occasion.

But they remained vulnerable at the back with keeper Andre Onana having to get down well to deny Samu his hat-trick.

Porto should have wrapped the game up following Fernandes’ dismissal, but Onana again showed his worth with a crucial save from Deniz Gul, who had raced clear.

That gave United hope and their battling effort until the end will undoubtedly please Ten Hag and spared him some extremely uncomfortable questions about his future.

But the failings that saw them unravel from 2-0 up were clear for all to see and, with a crucial game at Aston Villa on Sunday, it remains to be seen whether they can be addressed – and how long Ten Hag will survive as manager.