Firat maintains usual suspects as he names squad to face Cameroon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has largely kept faith in his consistent squad as he named the provisional squad to play Cameroon in a back to back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next week.

The Turkish tactician has maintained a huge percentage of the squad that played against Zimbabwe and Namibia last month but has handed a first ever call up to Tusker FC midfielder David Odoyo.

Odoyo has been one of Tusker’s standout figures and has seen his hard work earn him a place in the national team, where he hopes to become a mainstay and make the final travelling squad.

“It is every player’s dream to play for the national team. I have worked so hard since last season, and the first four games of this season and I am really excited to see my hard work pay off,” Odoyo said, after he was informed of his call up.

The tactician has also handed a call up to new AFC Leopards striker Sydney Lokale, who has had a strong start to the season since joining Ingwe from St Elloi Lupopo. Lokale takes the place of Benson Omalla, who has been dropped from the squad as he is yet to sort out his club issues.

Omalla had finalized a move to Lebanon, but the same hangs in the balance at the moment due to the security issues in the Asian country as well as a misunderstanding between the player’s intermediaries and the club over unpaid dues.

Also making a return to the team is Collins Shichenje who missed the last window due to injury, while Daniel Anyembe, who missed due to personal issues, also returns.

Ulinzi Stars assistant captain Boniface Muchiri also earns a return to the national team, also having been on a standout lane at the military side. Striker Alfred Scriven is also recalled.

Coach Firat has also called in defender Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu, who is yet to return to action with his club Reims after suffering an abductor injury during the game against Namibia. Goalkeeper Ian Otieno has also been recalled and will battle for the starting slot with Patrick Matasi and Bryne Omondi.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Richards Bay FC), Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Byrne Omondi (Bandari)

Defenders

Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg), Amos Nondi (Ararat), Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Johnstone Omurwa (Abha), Collins Sichenje (Vojvodina), Joseph Okumu (Reims), Geoffrey Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Eric Ouma (Rakow)

Midfielders

David Odoyo, Chrispine Erambo (Tusker), Richard Odada (Dundee United), John Ochieng (Zanaco), Timothy Ouma (Elfsborg), Anthony Akumu (Kheybar), Duke Abuya (Yanga), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi Stars)

Forwards

John Avire (El Sekka El Hadid), Michael Olunga (Duhail-Oman), Jonah Ayunga (ST. Mirren-Scotland), Adam Wilson (New Saints), Sydney Lokale (AFC Leopards), Alfred Scriven (Bryne FK)