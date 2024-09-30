France’s Griezmann announces retirement from international football

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Sep 30 – France forward Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football.

The Atletico Madrid player, 33, made 137 appearances for his country, scoring 44 goals, and helped them win the 2018 World Cup, converting a penalty in the final as France beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

He also won the 2021 Nations League with his country.

“It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. Thank you for this magnificent tricolour adventure and see you soon,” he said in a video posted on social media.

“After 10 incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it is time for me to turn a page and make way for the new generation.

“Wearing this jersey was an honour and a privilege.”

Griezmann started for France in a 3-1 Nations League defeat by Italy in September before his last appearance came as a substitute in a 2-0 win against Belgium three days later.

He has revealed his decision prior to the next international break in October when France play Israel and Belgium in the Nations League.

Griezmann has been a key member of the France squad under manager Didier Deschamps since making his debut under him in 2014.

He was top scorer at Euro 2016 with six goals as hosts France finished runners-up, losing to Portugal in the final.

Griezmann also played in the 2022 World Cup final when France were beaten on penalties by Argentina after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

He missed out to Kylian Mbappe in March 2023 in being named captain of his country following the retirement of Hugo Lloris, with Griezmann admitting to finding the decision “tough” to take, external before going on to play at Euro 2024.

However, France struggled for form at the tournament in Germany and were beaten by eventual winners Spain in the semi-finals.

“We’ve had a long discussion about [his retirement] recently,” said Deschamps. “Since his debut in the France team 10 years ago we’ve had a relationship based on trust and frankness.

“Even if his club career is not over, Antoine will remain a monument of French football, one of the greatest players in its history.

“It was often said that he was my favourite. We indeed had built a very strong relationship, that will remain intact. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything, Grizou.”