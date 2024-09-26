Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania to play in CHAN 2025 qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, hosts of the 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), will play in the qualifiers of the tournament, despite already assured of tickets.

With three nations hosting the showpiece for the first time ever, CAF has increased the number of teams competing, to 19, from the original 16.

The three nations will play in the CECAFA regional qualifiers, but only as a platform to prepare for the tournament, with the region now assured of four teams, as one more will join the hosts.

The WAFU A and WAFU B (West Africa), UNAF (North Africa), UNIFFAC (Central Africa), and COSAFA (Southern Africa) will each have three qualifying teams.

The first round of qualifiers will be played between 5-27 October and 1-13 November. The second and final round will be played on 20-22 December and 27-27 December.

The tournament is scheduled for February 1-28. Kenya will host the games at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadia.