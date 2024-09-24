FKF presidential aspirant decries voter register manipulation ahead of December polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 24 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Hussein Mohammed claims there are ongoing attempts to manipulate the voters’ register.

Mohammed accused certain individuals from the FKF secretariat of tampering with the register to influence the outcome of the polls, set for December 15.

“We are acutely aware of past and ongoing attempts to manipulate the voter register by certain individuals within the FKF Secretariat. This practice cannot be allowed to continue,” he lamented.

The Extreme Sports CEO further decried the neutrality of the FKF Electoral Board, which was unveiled on Monday, noting that they should not be operating from Kandanda House — headquarters of the federation.

“The FKF Electoral Board must demonstrate its independence by operating from a neutral location, entirely detached from Kandanda House. This is crucial to ensure the electoral process remains free from undue influence by current FKF officials, many of whom are also contenders,” Mohammed pointed out.

Furthermore, the presidential hopeful is calling for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to assume the task of overseeing the polls to ensure professionalism and integrity.

“The IEBC has the technical expertise and experience necessary to ensure a credible and transparent process,” he said.

Mohammed’s other demands include resolution of voter register disputes at the grassroots, designation of county headquarters as polling stations and compliance with the Sports Act 2013.

The electoral board, chaired by university professor Hesbon Owilla, is expected to release a roadmap to the elections in the next three days.

Mohammed expressed hope that the roadmap will be fair and transparent but nonetheless put the board on notice should it deviate from the two principles.

“We will not hesitate to hold the FKF Electoral Board accountable if they fail to

adhere to the principles of transparency, fairness, and integrity. The future of Kenyan football depends on a credible election, and we are fully committed to ensuring that happens,” he said.

Apart from Mohammed, others jostling for the top seat include former Kenyan Premier League CEO Jack Oguda, ex Kenyan international Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino and Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola.

Incumbent Nick Mwendwa has remained mum over his next move although rumours are rife that he will go for a third term.