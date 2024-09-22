Stars skipper Olunga scores in first start for Al Duhail since injury

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga scored on his return to the Al Dhuail starting 11 following a month-long recovery from injury.

Duhail thrashed former champions Al Sadd 5-1 at the King Khalifa Stadium in Doha, with Olunga opening the scoring after 14 minutes. This was his second match since returning from injury, having come from the bench in their previous game.

Olunga broke the deadlock with a shot from inside the box on his weaker right foot, opening the floodgates for his side to pick a huge victory and remain unbeaten in the league this season.

Edmilson Junior scored a brace in the 28th and 40th minutes, with Homam El Amin scoring in between. Skipper ALmoez Ali scored the fifth in the second half, with Al Sadd’s consolation scored by Hassan Al Haydos.

The goal will be a massive morale booster for Olunga and national team Harambee Stars, who expect him to lead the lines in the double header against Cameroon in next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Olunga missed the opening two games against Zimbabwe and Namibia due to injury.