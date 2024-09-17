Antony must earn right to play for Man Utd - Ten Hag - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United's Antony

English Premiership

Antony must earn right to play for Man Utd – Ten Hag

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sep 17 – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Brazil winger Antony has to “earn the right” to play for the club.

An £82m signing from Ajax in 2022, Antony is the second-most expensive player in United’s history behind Paul Pogba.

But he scored just five goals and three assists in 55 Premier League appearances, and last season contributed a single goal and one assist as United finished eighth.

The 24-year-old has only had a single minute of competitive action this season, at Brighton last month, as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo have been chosen ahead of him.

Antony will hope to have more involvement in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie with Barnsley, but Ten Hag says the player is in charge of his own destiny.

“He’s impatient,” said the United manager. “He wants to play.

“But in top football there are laws. You pick the team that has most chance to win the game, the one with the best dynamic, the best chemistry. Players have to fight for their positions.”

Rashford, Garnacho and Amad have all scored this season, which has increased the pressure on Antony, who was linked with Turkish club Fenerbahce before the transfer window closed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The other players are doing so well – they’re contributing,” said Ten Hag. “He has to get over them. He has to earn the right in training.”

On Tuesday’s cup game against Barnsley at Old Trafford, Ten Hag added: “You will see what the line-up will be.

“We have every day training and the players have to earn the right to play.

“When players do the right thing in training, when the attitude is good, when they show performance in training, they will earn the right to play.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved