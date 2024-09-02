Why always us? – Firat bemoans crucial injuries ‘at crucial times’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has bemoaned crucial injuries to the team coming at crucial time, as he prepares his side for the opening two fixtures of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which start this week.

Stars will face Zimbabwe in Kampala on Friday, September 6, before flying out to South Africa, to take on Namibia.

But ahead of those two games, Firat is facing the possibility of being without skipper Michael Olunga, while defender Collins Shichenje has been ruled out after picking an injury playing for his club over the weekend.

Shichenje has been ruled out and not named in the squad that travelled to Kampala on Monday morning, while Olunga is included, with Firat saying his chances are 50-50.

The coach is already without Ayub Timbe and Masud Juma who are out on long term injuries, while right back Daniel Anyembe asked to be excused to attend to personal family matters. Harambee Stars players during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“I don’t know why we are always unlucky during FIFA days, we always have injured players. We are missing a lot of important players and it is a very unlucky situation for us,” the tactician said after the team’s final training session in Nairobi.

“Sichenje is out but for Michael it is a low chance. He will come for an MRI then we will see. We have already lost a lot of players and the reality is that in Kenya, there are not many players who are used to play on the international level. But, we will try to find a solution within the team,” the coach further noted.

In Sichenje’s absence, the coach has called in Bandari’s Shariff Majabe, while Gor Mahia’s Sylvester Owino has also earned a place in the travelling team.

Firat has also been boosted with the return of France-based Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu as well as left back Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma, who missed the last international window in May due to injuries. Both have been in action for their clubs in the new season.

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat with goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango (left) and assistants William Muluya and Ken Odhiambo (right). PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

At the same time, Firat has bemoaned the late entry of the team into residential camp. The Turk said he had wanted the team to assemble in camp last Tuesday, but only started training on Friday.

“It was important for us if we could have started early because the local league has just started and the players are coming from pre-season. We needed to know their exact physical and mental situation, also assess their form, but this is the reality of Kenyan football and we have to adapt to the situation,” bemoaned the tactician.

Stars arrived in Kampala Monday mid-morning, and will train for the next three days before they face Zimbabwe at the Nambole Stadium. They will then fly to South Africa to take on Namibia on Tuesday.

Stars are once again playing international matches outside the country due to the lack of a CAF/FIFA approved facility back at home.