Teenager Stanley Wilson targets trophies after mega money Sweden move

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Midfielder Stanley Wilson says he targets to win trophies and build a legendary status after completing a mega money move to Swedish giants AIK, from FKF Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks.

Wilson was in Sweden for trials with AIK and impressed the club, which made the decision to sign him just after he signed 18, for a whooping USD200,000 (Approx Sh25,8mn).

“I am really excited after signing with AIK and this shows that the hard work I’ve put in, both on and off the pitch has paid off. Joining AIK is a dream come true, and I’m eager to start this new journey. My dream is to be successful with this club,” Wilson said.

Reflecting on his trial period, he described the difficulties he faced adapting to the European winter, a stark contrast to Kenya’s more temperate climate.

“Adapting to the European weather was one of the biggest challenges. The harsh winter conditions were a major adjustment. It was tough, but with the right guidance and proper gear, I managed to adapt. I focused entirely on my training and avoided going out in the extreme cold. It was a crucial period where every detail mattered,” explained the teenager.

Coming in to pre-season with experience and a feel of what Swedish football is all about, Wilson, who was signed by Sharks last season from Darajani Gogo where he played as a school kid, has his priorities and targets set.

“My goal is to become one of the best signings AIK has ever made. I want to help the club achieve greatness and make a mark in its history. Winning trophies with AIK is a major aspiration of mine, and I believe that with the talent we have in the squad, we can achieve something remarkable together,” a confident Wilson says.