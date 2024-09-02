Teenager Stanley Wilson targets trophies after mega money Sweden move - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Stanley Wilson after being unveiled by Swedish club AIK. PHOTO/AIK

Football

Teenager Stanley Wilson targets trophies after mega money Sweden move

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Midfielder Stanley Wilson says he targets to win trophies and build a legendary status after completing a mega money move to Swedish giants AIK, from FKF Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks.

Wilson was in Sweden for trials with AIK and impressed the club, which made the decision to sign him just after he signed 18, for a whooping USD200,000 (Approx Sh25,8mn).

“I am really excited after signing with AIK and this shows that the hard work I’ve put in, both on and off the pitch has paid off. Joining AIK is a dream come true, and I’m eager to start this new journey. My dream is to be successful with this club,” Wilson said.

Reflecting on his trial period, he described the difficulties he faced adapting to the European winter, a stark contrast to Kenya’s more temperate climate.

“Adapting to the European weather was one of the biggest challenges. The harsh winter conditions were a major adjustment. It was tough, but with the right guidance and proper gear, I managed to adapt. I focused entirely on my training and avoided going out in the extreme cold. It was a crucial period where every detail mattered,” explained the teenager.

Coming in to pre-season with experience and a feel of what Swedish football is all about, Wilson, who was signed by Sharks last season from Darajani Gogo where he played as a school kid, has his priorities and targets set.

“My goal is to become one of the best signings AIK has ever made. I want to help the club achieve greatness and make a mark in its history. Winning trophies with AIK is a major aspiration of mine, and I believe that with the talent we have in the squad, we can achieve something remarkable together,” a confident Wilson says.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved