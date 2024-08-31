Lokedi calls for more support towards para-athlete after uneventful Paralympics debut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 31 – After finishing sixth in his debut Paris Paralympics, Kenya’s John Lokedi says more support should be offered to athletes living with disabilities.

Lokedi said there is need for better preparations ahead of major competitions to enable them perform better.

“We need more support when it comes to preparations. Our training should start as early as possible. This is the only way we can compete well with other paralympians from around the world,” Lokedi said.

The 23-year-old clocked 16:10.06 to finish sixth in the men’s 5000m T13 finals held on Saturday morning.

Spain’s Yasine El Atabi took top honours in 15:50.64, ahead of Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) Aleksandr Kostin (15:52.36) and Anton Kuliantin (15:55.23) in second and third respectively.

Despite the disappointing result, Lokedi gave himself a pat on the back for coming as far as qualifying for the Paralympics.

“The race was good…considering it was my first time, I am happy for the opportunity to compete at the Paralympics. All I need to do when I go back home is to put in a little more effort in the areas that cost me a podium finish today. What let me down today is my final kick but my endurance is great,” he said.

Lokedi’s focus is on next year’s World Para Athletics Championships where he believes the lessons from the Paralympics will come in handy.

“I was a bit tense today because I have not competed yet against these guys. However, I have studied them and when I go back to training, I will prepare well. I know I will be better prepared when I meet them at next year’s World Championships,” he said.