Police Bullets’ Keeper and Coach Win Awards as Kenyan side fall in CECAFA Women’s Final

ADDIS Ababa, Ethiopia, Aug 29 – Harambee Starlets and Police Bullets shot-stopper Annedy Kundu was named the 2024 CECAFA Women’s goal keeper of the tournament despite seeing her side fall 1-0 against hosts Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in the final staged at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa.

Bulletts tactician Beldine Odemba also won an award after being named the Coach of the Tournament.

She stated that the team is ready to make a strong comeback at the next championship.

Executive Chairman Saig Nyale Munga praised the team’s second-place finish: “We came into this tournament as underdogs, and we leave it with our heads held high. This team has shown incredible spirit, skill, and determination. Their performance has put Kenyan women’s football on the map, and this is just the beginning of our journey,” said Munga.

Police Bullets FC narrowly missed the 2024 CECAFA title, losing by a single goal to CBE Ethiopia amidst a torrential downpour in Addis Ababa.