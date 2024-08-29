Morale Boost For Police Bullets As Amb. Morara Pays Courtesy Call ahead of CECAFA Final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Aug 29 – Thousands of soccer fans are expected to throng the Abebe Bikila stadium Thursday afternoon to witness a final against Kenya’s Police Bullets against hosts CBE Ethiopia.

Police Bullets FC will seek to lay down the marker and dictate the game’s flow as Kenyan fans drum up their support for the rising stars.

Ahead of the clash that will see the winner represent the region in the CAF Women’s Champions League, Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia George Morara Orina, paid a courtesy call to the Bullets to give them the much-needed support.

Over the past two weeks, the Ambassador has rallied his support for the team, offering the squad a captivating Ethiopian cultural immersion and experiences as they gear up for their life’s most significant moment.

The diplomat, who has constantly supported the squad on and off the pitch, has lauded the team for their imperious form as the curtain falls on the superb tournament.

“You have made our country very proud. As you gear up for this crucial game, let your dreams shine with brilliance. May you fly the Kenyan flag high and bring the trophy back home,” said the Amb. Morara Kenya Police Bullets FC. PHOTO/Police Bullets/X

Kenya Police Board of Trustees Vice Chair Carol Kiambi and Police Bullets FC head coach Beldine Odemba noted that the immense support from the Kenyan consulate has made their stay in Ethiopia seamless.

“As the Police Bullets family, we deeply appreciate your support. The team is not just ready but eager for the finals, fueled by your encouragement and the unique Ethiopian experience,” said Kiambi.

Odemba briefed the diplomat on the preparation and was elated by the Ambassador’s demeanor as he interacted with the technical and training units.

The Police Bullets FC’s remarkable journey from underdogs to emerging as CECAFA finalists has already ignited the passion of football fans across East Africa, a testament to their resilience and determination.

Team Captain Lydia Waganda is confident that victory is within their grasp.

The squad must exploit flanks, control the Midfield, make sharper attacks, and defend. The ladies will rise to the occasion to grab the gong.

“We will leave nothing to chance during today’s finals. The morale is high among the players, and we are keen on leaving a mark at this tournament,” said Waganda.