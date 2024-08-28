‘Thank God for perfect Peru weather,’ – Kiptoo’s prayer after striking gold at World Under 20 Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27 – Newly-crowned World Under 20 5000m champion Andrew Kiptoo believes the climate in Peru played a crucial role in his win in early Wednesday morning’s final in Lima.

Kiptoo says his body responded well to the warm conditions, allowing him to cruise to a first-ever career medal.

“The good climate in Peru my body was responded well and that’s first of all I want thank God because I make it today. I have my personal best with 13.:05 but I think training was going well. I feel good because this is a World Athletics and I’m happy to compete in the world. I will enjoy this trophy,” the 17-year-old said.

The youngster clocked 13:41.14 in first place, ahead of Ethiopia’s Abdisa Fayisa (13:41.56) and Uganda’s Kenneth Kiprop (13:41.73) who finished second and third respectively.

Another Kenyan, 2023 World Cross Country junior champion Ishmael Kipkurui, narrowly missed out on podium, finishing fourth in 13:42.27.

Kiptoo’s win capped a day of mixed fortunes for Team Kenya in which its athletes were involved in the 800m heats (men and women), 3000m steeplechase heats (women) and 5000m final (men and women).

Their women counterparts had just missed out on a podium place in 5000m final, in which Ethiopian Medina Elsa coasted to a championship record of 14:39.71.

Mercy Chepkemoi was Kenya’s best performer as she finished fourth in a personal best of 15:33.29.

In fifth place was Sharon Jebet who clocked 15:51.93.

Earlier, African champion Sarah Moraa, Phanuel Kipkosgei and Kelvin Koech had qualified for the 800m for the men and women.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Sharon Chepkemoi and Diana Chepkemoi qualified for the finals after finishing third and second respectively in their heats.

Sharon timed a personal best of 10:07.59 to finish third in Heat 1, behind winner Firehiwot Gesese of Ethiopia (10:00.96) and Ugandan Loice Chekwemoi (10:01.85), who came second.

Her namesake, Diana, clocked 9:47.97 to claim second place in Heat 2 of the same race as Ethiopian Sembo Almayew finished first in 9:30.59.

Nancy Chepkwurui of Uganda came third in a personal best of 9:49.06.

Their male counterparts will take to the tartan on Day Two of the championships with Matthew Kosgei and Edmund Serem flying the Kenyan flag in Heat 1 and 2 respectively.

Meanwhile, Josephat Kipkirui and Koech Kibiwott will be competing in Heat 1 and 2 of the men’s 1500m respectively.

The women’s version of the same race features Miriam Chemutai Kibet (Heat 1) and Mary Nyaboke Ogwoka (Heat 2).