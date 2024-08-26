Okwaro's bullet shoots down Simba Queens as Police march on in Women's Champions League qualifier - Capital Sports
Okwaro’s bullet shoots down Simba Queens as Police march on in Women’s Champions League qualifier

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 26 – Rebecca Okwaro struck in the 82nd minute as Kenya Police Bullets nicked a priceless 3-2 victory over Tanzania’s Simba Queens in their Cecafa Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Addis Ababa on Monday morning.

Lucy Kwekwe gave the law enforcers the lead in the 29th minute, pouncing on a mistake by the opponent’s keeper to slot the ball into the net.

However, Kenya’s Corazon Aquino drew the Tanzanians level as she latched on to a cross from the right flank to notch the ball past Agneta Kundu in goal and into the net.

The Harambee Starlets player then put Simba in front, impressive controlling a cross at the edge of the box before firing in the bottom right hand corner past a helpless Kundu.

However, the goal did little to dampen coach Beldine Odemba’s charges who kept pounding at Simba’s defence in search of a leveller.

They finally received their reward in the 60th minute courtesy of a bullet header by Diana Wacera who rose high to meet Lydia ‘Ozil’ Akoth’s freekick from the left wing.

The Kenyan champions then grabbed the winner with eight minutes left on the clock — Okwaro getting on the end of Wacera’s through pass to round the keeper and slot into an empty net.

