Kenyan girls too strong for Mozambicans at Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 26 – Kenya continued their march towards the Under 19 Women’s Cricket World Cup in Malaysia with a 144-run win over Mozambique in their Division 2 qualifier match in Kigali, Rwanda on Monday evening.

Having won the toss, Kenya elected to bat and went about it with lethal precision as has been the case throughout the tournament.

Opening batswoman Kreeshna Mehta produced a spotless performance to accumulate 116 runs off 69 balls (not out).

After the dismissal of her batting partner, Zainabu Hamisi, who was bowled out by Yudne Murrure, Mehta held the fort admirably alongside captain Melvin Khagoitsa who added 49 runs off 30 balls.

The skipper was soon walking back to the pavilion after being run out courtesy of Leonar Mandhate and Marlene Gulela,

Up stepped Ana Wambua whose 18 runs off 25 balls was enough to set a ceiling of 215 runs for their southern African opponents.

The Mozambicans batting order collapsed as quickly as it had began, opening batswoman falling at the hands of Neeza Divine with four runs off 11 balls.

Skipper Amelia Mundundo was their best batter, clocking 23 runs off 47 balls before her dismissal courtesy of Mary Atieno.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite Murrure’s 15 runs off 11 balls (not out), the Mozambicans could only muster 71 runs in 20.0 overs to bring to an end what had been a dreadful afternoon for them.

Kenya are yet to lose a match at the round robin qualifiers after wins over Eswatini, Botswana and Sierra Leone in their previous matches.