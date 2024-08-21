Kenyan girls power Simba Queens into CECAFA CAF WCL qualifier semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The Kenyan trio of Corazone Aquino, Jentrix Shikangwa and Elizabeth Wambui were on target scoring all three as Tanzanian champions Simba Queens thrashed Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim 3-0 to storm into the quarter finals of the CECAFA regional qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Shikangwa and Wambui scored their second goals of the tournament each, having found the back of the net in the opening 5-0 demolition of Djibouti’s FAD in their opening game.

Aquino put the Queens ahead when she headed home after 64 minutes from a well taken Precious Christopher’s corner kick.

Five minutes later the Nigerian Christopher again delivered a corner kick that Shikangwa rose and nodded past Kawempe Muslim goalkeeper Juliet Adeke.

As the Ugandan champions tried to settle down Wambui netted the third goal after 75 minutes with a beautiful curving shot past the Kawempe Muslim Ladies’ goalkeeper.

Simba will now take on Burundi’s PVP Buyenzi in their final group game on Friday. A win will ensure they finish top of Group B, and that might mean a feisty semi-final date against Kenya Police Bullets.

Bullets are currently placed second in Group A and they should beat Ethiopia Commercial Bank in their last match on Thursday, if they are to avoid a meeting with Simba, in what will be a duel of familiar faces.

Simba have six Kenyan players in their starting 11. They also have goalkeeper Caroline Rufa, Harambee Starlets skipper Ruth Ingosi and leftback Wincate Kaari who was signed from rivals Yanga Princesses at the start of the season.