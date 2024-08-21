Kenyan girls power Simba Queens into CECAFA CAF WCL qualifier semis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Simba's Kenyan trio of (right to left) Elizabeth Wambui, Jentrix Shikangwa and Corazone Aquino with Nigeria's Precious Christopher. PHOTO/Simba Queens/X

Football

Kenyan girls power Simba Queens into CECAFA CAF WCL qualifier semis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The Kenyan trio of Corazone Aquino, Jentrix Shikangwa and Elizabeth Wambui were on target scoring all three as Tanzanian champions Simba Queens thrashed Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim 3-0 to storm into the quarter finals of the CECAFA regional qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Shikangwa and Wambui scored their second goals of the tournament each, having found the back of the net in the opening 5-0 demolition of Djibouti’s FAD in their opening game.

Aquino put the Queens ahead when she headed home after 64 minutes from a well taken Precious Christopher’s corner kick.

Five minutes later the Nigerian Christopher again delivered a corner kick that Shikangwa rose and nodded past Kawempe Muslim goalkeeper Juliet Adeke.

As the Ugandan champions tried to settle down Wambui netted the third goal after 75 minutes with a beautiful curving shot past the Kawempe Muslim Ladies’ goalkeeper.

Simba will now take on Burundi’s PVP Buyenzi in their final group game on Friday. A win will ensure they finish top of Group B, and that might mean a feisty semi-final date against Kenya Police Bullets.

Bullets are currently placed second in Group A and they should beat Ethiopia Commercial Bank in their last match on Thursday, if they are to avoid a meeting with Simba, in what will be a duel of familiar faces.

Simba have six Kenyan players in their starting 11. They also have goalkeeper Caroline Rufa, Harambee Starlets skipper Ruth Ingosi and leftback Wincate Kaari who was signed from rivals Yanga Princesses at the start of the season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved