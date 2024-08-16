Manchester Utd ‘not ready’ for Fulham – Ten Hag

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug 16 – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is concerned his team are “not ready” for Friday’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

New signings Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui will be in the squad but only arrived on Thursday.

They have had a limited chance to train with their new team-mates, leaving Ten Hag with a selection dilemma for the match at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, defender Luke Shaw has been sidelined with a calf injury, new £52m defender Leny Yoro was ruled out for three months at the beginning of August, and forward Rasmus Hojlund has a hamstring problem.

United committed to spending close to £60m by bringing defenders De Ligt and Mazraoui to the club from Bayern Munich.

“The team is not ready but the league starts,” said Ten Hag.

“There are more managers who definitely have this problem but we have to make a start.

“We can’t hide from it. We can’t run away from it. We have to deal with it.”

United’s other summer signing, Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkee, was an unused substitute during the Community Shield defeat by Manchester City and could make his debut against Fulham.