The Magic Call that Spurred Faith Kipyegon deliver historic Olympics three-peat in Paris

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Aug 10 – The famous proverb “Behind every successful man there stands a woman” was proved differently by Faith Kipyegon who credited her husband Timothy Kitum for the pep talk that spurred the world record holder write history at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Kipyegon on Saturday saw her name written in the annals of Athletics History after storming to the women’s 1500m gold in am Olympic Record of 3:51.29 to achieve a hat-trick of gold medals – a first in the Olympics history.

However, Kipyegon revealed that it was not a walk in the park as she had to battle with her mental strength after the dramatic 5000m final that saw her silver medal win disqualified before being reinstated. Kenya’s Faith Kipegon admiring the golden 1500m medal after storming to a three time successive Olympic champion in the women’s 1500m. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Nonetheless, Kipyegon’s hubby came calling with his telephone conversation encouraging the global superstar and eventually delivering a fourth gold for Kenya.

“After what I went through in 5000m, I did not sleep until yesterday (Friday), so making history today (Saturday) I have no words, but to thank all the people who supported me including my management, my coach, my family and fans all over the world,” the 30-year-old revealed.

She added, “The first person who talked to me for more than an hour is my husband. He told me “You got this over the 1500m and I believe in you” I really want to thank my husband and my daughter,” she continued “My daughter told me after the semis that I was really doing good and I told her, I will make her proud in the final. I thank my family for standing with me.” Kenya’s Faith Kipegon posing with her golden 1500m medal after storming to a three time successive Olympic champion in the women’s 1500m. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

For the four-time world champion, what was ringing in her mind was nothing less than becoming the first woman to win an Olympics gold in 1500m three times consecutively.

“What I went through over the 5000m took a lot of energy from me. I was wondering what will happen, but coming today and executing my race is what I wanted and to make history,” Kipyegon underscored. Faith Kipyegon competing in the women’s 1500m. PHOTO/Team Kenya

About the race, she added, “I knew the Olympic record was going down today because all women were strong and everybody was in good shape. Everybody was going for this gold medal and I thank God I managed to defend my title for the third time.”

What next now that she has conquered the three-and-half laps race?

“I cannot talk about my next race, for now I will go home and celebrate with my family. Since my Olympics win in 2016 in Rio, I have been running well and I have to continue this way to motivate young girls all over the world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France –