This Is My Worse Marathon Career, Kipchoge Says After Dropping Out In Paris Olympics

PARIS, France, Aug 10 – Never in his running career did the legendary Eliud Kipchoge imagine he would not finish a race, but on Saturday it happed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games where compatriot Benson Kipruto saved Kenya the blushes by clinching bronze in 2:07:00.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola scooped gold in 2:06:26 smashing Kenya’s Samuel Wanjiru’s Olympic record set in Beijing 2008 while Belgian Bashir Abdi bagged silver in a season best time of 2:06:47.

Kipchoge, who is a former two-time world record holder in the marathon, was out to write history as the first man to win back-to-back gold medals at the Olympics, but that did not go his way as he dropped out of the race after 30 km where he had clocked 1:39:38, occupying 71st position.

Speaking after the race in the French capital, Kipchoge said he had to stop after feeling a pain on his waist.

“I felt a sharp pain in my waist at 20 km, so I decided to go on with the race, hoping it will it will go away but it dod not, so I decoded not to finish, but I am physically okay, no cause for alarm,” Kipchoge – a five-time Berlin Marathon champion explained.

He added, that, “Today it was a tough day in my office, As always you cannot predict what will happen. “you can train, for very long time but anything can happen, it’s like boxing, you can go to the boxing camp for five months and be knocked out in two seconds.” But all-in-all life continues,” The 40-year-old Kipchoge said.

The hiss did not affect me, the pain in my waise made me drop. I do not want to comment on what will happen tomorrow, so I wil go back home try to eveolve, if I do not evelve, then I do other things.

This is my worst marathon in my career, I have never dropped out but that’s life, like a boxer I have been knocked out, I have become top, finished second, become 8th 10th now DNF.

Sports is a diffenrt career where you fall down today and wake up tomorrow. Lesson from today… everyday is a lerning day, I do not want to talk tomorrow go home