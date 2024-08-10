Kipchoge, Jepchirchir On the Brink Of History As Kenyan Marathoners Go for The Jugular At Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Aug 9 – Kenya’s men and women will be the star attractions at the Paris Olympics Marathon events as has been the case in past Olympics and in the world’s majors.

Olympic defending gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir will lead a star-studded Kenya women’s team which also has 2023 New York City and 2024 Boston champion Hellen Obiri and Sharon Lokedi, who is the 2022 New York City Marathon champion.

Lokedi was in the team’s reserve, and was called upon to fill the void left behind by Brigid Kosgei, the former world record holder in the marathon. Sharon Lokedi celebrates after winning the 2022 New York Marathon

Lokedi was all smiles well in time for the race day: “It feels good to be a part of the Kenyan team. As the days get closer to racing it gets real and real. It’s a dream come true and an opportunity like no other. For me it hasn’t been easy, I have worked so hard. Every time I come closer, but I am not quite there, I do try.”

Peres Jepchirchir winner at Tokyo 2020 led a Kenyan one-two finish in the women’s marathon, ahead of the then world record holder Brigid Kosgei.

Jepchirchir crossed the line in two hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds, her season’s best time, to finish a physically exhausting race in a hot and humid Sapporo.

Speaking in Paris, Peres noted: “For me, I am overly excited as it was my dream to defend my title and become a two-times Olympics champion. Despite a lot of tension,” Jepchirchir said. Peres Jepchirchir celebrates after winning the Olympic Marathon Gold Medal.

She added, “Expectations are high back home from spectators, it’s not easy. As Kenya we have a strong team. I feel great running with my compatriots. My prayers are for the three of us to finish on the podium. If I defend my title, it will be unbelievable, my prayers will be answered,” Jepchirchir stated.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands has the second fastest time among the entries, running a 2:13 in Chicago.

-Big Names In The Men’s Field?-

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO/CNN

The two-time defending Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge, London Marathon champion Alexander Munyao and Tokyo champion Benson Kipruto complete the Kenyan team.

Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma made the fastest qualifying time of 2:01:48 following his brilliant displays in Valencia, Spain last December and will also be among the star attractions.

Kenyans will be running in honor of the late Kelvin Kiptum who still holds the world record of 2:00:35. Kiptum died in a grisly car crash in February.

In previous Games, the men’s marathon has been run on the closing day, but at Paris 2024 the women’s marathon will be the one to be held just before the closing ceremony on August 11.

The men will take the course from 8 a.m. local time (9am Kenyan time) on August 10, with the women’s marathon being held at the same time on August 11.

Kenya’s coach Tiren is brimming with confidence ahead of the race.

“Saturday is the day. We are eager to see our men hit the road. I want to assure Kenyans that our three men are prepared both mentally and physically. From the three men, I am sure the world will be waiting to see how we perform and I want to assure Kenyans that we will not let them down. Our men will be running for the 50 million Kenyan.”

-The Course-

The 26.2-mile course for both races connect Hôtel de Ville in Paris to Versailles and passes nine of the Île-de-France region’s districts, as well as picturesque sights, parks and forests.

The challenge in the French capital entails a 436-meter climb and 438-meter descent with a maximum incline of 13.5 percent.

The Women’s Marathon has been a regular Olympic event at the Summer Games since 1984. The event has been won twice by athletes from Japan, Ethiopia, and Kenya, although Kenyan athletes have won the most medals in the Women’s Marathon, with seven in total.

Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong won gold in the women’s marathon in 2hr 24min 4sec to become the first Kenyan woman to take the title.

Bahrain’s Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa claimed silver while the Ethiopian Mare Dibaba took bronze.

-Past winners women-

2021 Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya) 2:27:20

2016 Jemima Sumgong (Kenya) 2:24:04

2012 Tiki Gelana (Ethiopia) 2:23:07

2008 Constantina Tomescu (Romania) 2:26.44

2004 Mizuki Noguchi (Japan) 2:26:20

2000 Naoko Takahashi (Japan) 2:23:14

1996 Fatuma Roba (Ethiopia) 2:26.05

1992 Valentina Yegorova (URS) 2:32:41

1988 Rosa Mota (Portugal) 2:25:40

1984 Joan Benoit (USA) 2:24:52

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France-