Mbappe at Real won’t change Bellingham role – Ancelotti

MADRID, Spain, Aug 6 – Jude Bellingham’s role at Real Madrid will not change following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, says manager Carlo Ancelotti.

England midfielder Bellingham, 21, played in an advanced role for the Spanish side in his debut season, scoring 23 goals in 42 games as they won La Liga and the Champions League.

France striker Mbappe, 25, joined Real this summer on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain.

Ancelotti denied Bellingham would play in a deeper role to accommodate Mbappe, saying: “Nothing changes for him. Nothing changes.

“The first season, he surprised a lot, because he showed fantastic quality, a really mature guy. The next season will not be different.

“He is going to be one of the best players that we have, supporting a lot the team with his quality.”

The Italian also backed Bellingham after criticism of his performances at Euro 2024, where England reached the final.

“This is an opinion but Bellingham played really well at the Euros,” he added.

“England played really well, they reached the final and were close to winning it. I don’t know how the players are tired for the game.

“The most important players are used to playing every three days, they manage that really well and arrive at the end of the season without any problems.”

Ancelotti has also urged Chelsea’s owners to be more patient with managers having sacked Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino since the change of ownership.

The former Blues manager will face his compatriot Enzo Maresca as both clubs finish their US tours at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte on Tuesday.

He added: “They invested a lot. They have a good squad, good players, young. They have a young manager. They need to be a little bit patient, the owners, to take experience, to grow. But the signings that they have [made] are really good.”

Before explaining Madrid do not need to re-sign exiled Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last season on loan at Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti said: “We love him. We love him but in that position, we are covered.”