Faith unshakeable: Kenyan trio qualify for women’s 1500m semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6 – Olympics defending champion Faith Kipyegon qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 1500m at the Paris Olympics, a few hours after a night of drama in the women’s 5000m.

The two-time world and Olympics 1500m champion clocked 4:00.74 to finish fourth in Heat 2 on Tuesday morning, in a race won by Ethiopian Diribe Welteji who timed 3:59.73.

Great Briton Georgia Bell (4:00.29) and American Nikki Hiltz (4:00.42) finished in second and third respectively.

Kipyegon’s participation in her specialty came only hours after she had been stripped of her silver medal in the women’s 5000m following an infringement with Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay during the 12-and-a-half-lap race.

However, the world 5000m champion was reinstated as the silver medalist upon appeal by Team Kenya officials at the Stade de France — and subsequent video reviews that showed Tsegay to be in the wrong. Kenya’s Susan Ejore battles in Heat 1 of the women’s 1500m on Tuesday morning. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

The two could clash once again in the women’s 1500m final after the Ethiopian won Heat 1 to book her place in the semis, clocking 3:58.84.

Great Briton Laura Muir came second in 3:58.91 as Kenya’s Susan Ejore — making her Olympics debut — nicked in in the last 20 metres to clinch third place in 3:59.01. Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir runs in Heat 3 of the women’s 1500m. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

In the ultimate heat, youngster Nelly Chepchirchir laid down a marker with an impressive run to cross the finish line first in 4:02.67.

Australia’s Jessica Hull finished second in 4:02.70 whereas American Elle St Pierre clocked 4:03.20 to take third place.

The top six finishers in each heat qualify automatically for the semis with the others facing off in two repechage rounds on Wednesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The semi-finals and final for the race is slated for Thursday and Saturday respectively, with Kipyegon seeking to make it a hattrick of Olympic titles.